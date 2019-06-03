Canoe Slalom European Championships: Mallory Franklin wins first European title

Franklin won women's individual single (C1) gold. individual K1 silver and C1 Team gold in France

Great Britain's Mallory Franklin won women's individual canoe single (C1) gold to claim her first European title on the final day of the Canoe Slalom European Championships in France.

The 24-year-old added to her individual K1 silver and C1 Team gold.

Franklin finished in 109.95 seconds, more than 10 seconds ahead of Spain's second-placed Nuria Vilarrubla, who finished in 120.15 seconds.

British team-mate Kimberley Woods finished third in 125.39 seconds.

Franklin has previously won three C1 silvers and a bronze medal at the event.

"It is amazing to have won my first ever senior European title, it is really cool," Franklin said.

"I don't think it has sunk in yet. To have that kind of lead was really crazy."

Scotland's Sophie Ogilvie also qualified for the final, and finished in eighth place in her European Championships debut.

In the men's kayak single (K1), Briton Bradley Forbes-Cryans looked certain of a place in the final, but he was left in 17th place and two places below the cut after a touch penalty was added to his time when the results became official.