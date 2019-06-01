Canoe Slalom European Championships: GB women win fourth European title in a row

The British women's C1 canoe slalom team have won gold in the European Championships in Pau, France

Great Britain women have won C1 team gold and their fourth title in succession, at the Canoe Slalom European Championships in France.

The trio of Mallory Franklin, Kimberley Woods and Sophie Ogilvie won with a time of of 127.14 seconds ahead of Germany and the Czech Republic.

At the Sprint World Cup in Germany, Liam Heath took gold in the K1 200m.

It is Heath's second world cup title of the season, after victory in Poland in May.

Meanwhile, Olympic gold medallist Joe Clarke qualified for the C1 canoe slalom semi-finals in Pau with the fastest time.

He will be joined by compatriot Bradley Forbes-Cryans in the semi-finals on Sunday.