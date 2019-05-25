ICF Sprint and Para-canoe World Cup: Britain's Liam Heath claims gold in Poland

Liam Heath
Liam Heath won K1 200m gold at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic in 2017

Olympic champion Liam Heath won a gold medal for Great Britain in the men's K1 200m at the ICF Sprint and Para-canoe World Cup in Poznan, Poland.

Heath, who took a season away from the event last year, won in 34.314 seconds, with compatriot Jon Schofield in fifth.

Briton Rob Oliver also won a medal with silver in a time of 40.210 secs in the KL3 men's 200m Para-canoe race.

On Friday, there were Para-canoe medals for Emma Wiggs, Charlotte Henshaw, Laura Sugar and Jeanette Chippington.

Wiggs won a gold in women's VL2 200m final, in which Chippington claimed bronze, before she finished second to Henshaw in the KL2 200m race.

Henshaw took gold in 48.126 secs, with silver-medallist Wiggs finishing in 50.202 secs.

Sugar, in her first ever World Cup final, won silver in the KL3 200m women's event.

