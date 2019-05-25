ICF Sprint and Para-canoe World Cup: Britain's Liam Heath claims gold in Poland

Liam Heath won K1 200m gold at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic in 2017

Olympic champion Liam Heath won a gold medal for Great Britain in the men's K1 200m at the ICF Sprint and Para-canoe World Cup in Poznan, Poland.

Heath, who took a season away from the event last year, won in 34.314 seconds, with compatriot Jon Schofield in fifth.

Briton Rob Oliver also won a medal with silver in a time of 40.210 secs in the KL3 men's 200m Para-canoe race.

On Friday, there were Para-canoe medals for Emma Wiggs, Charlotte Henshaw, Laura Sugar and Jeanette Chippington.

Wiggs won a gold in women's VL2 200m final, in which Chippington claimed bronze, before she finished second to Henshaw in the KL2 200m race.

Henshaw took gold in 48.126 secs, with silver-medallist Wiggs finishing in 50.202 secs.

Sugar, in her first ever World Cup final, won silver in the KL3 200m women's event.