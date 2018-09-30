Canoe Slalom World Championships: Mallory Franklin wins fourth medal in Rio

Britain's Mallory Franklin won her fourth medal of the Canoe Slalom World Championships on the final day in Rio.

Franklin added C1 silver to her tally after taking gold in the women's team C1 and silver in Saturday's K1 final.

Compatriot Beth Forrow finished eighth in her first world C1 final, as Australia's Jessica Fox won gold in 109.07 seconds.

Joseph Clarke finished fifth in the K1 men's final in 93.37 seconds, with Germany's Hannes Aigner winning gold.

Olympic champion Clarke, 25, had the fastest run in the final but was given a four-second penalty which left him in fifth place.

