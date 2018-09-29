Canoe Slalom World Championships: Mallory Franklin & Ryan Westley win silvers

Media playback is not supported on this device Canoe Slalom World Championships: GB's Mallory Franklin takes silver

Canoe Slalom World Championships Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 25-30 September Coverage (times BST): Sunday 30 September: BBC Sport website and app, connected TV 14:00-15:35, Red Button 16:20-17:55

Mallory Franklin and Ryan Westley each won silver medals for Great Britain on the penultimate day of the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Rio de Janeiro.

Franklin, who with Kim Woods and Bethan Forrow won gold in the women's C1 team event on Tuesday, claimed a battling second place in the K1 final.

Australia's Jessica Fox took the gold.

Westley's medal came in the men's C1, with his time of 97.94 seconds splitting German duo Anton Franz and Sideris Tasiadis.

Media playback is not supported on this device Canoe Slalom World Championships: GB's Ryan Westley wins silver

"My results over the last few races have given me quite a lot of confidence and it's nice to be up there, but it's always something you have to fight for and it's never something that's settled," said 24-year-old Franklin, who has another medal chance on Sunday after reaching the women's C1 final.

Westley, meanwhile, admitted he was just relieved to land a medal in a competitive field.

"When I crossed the line I knew I had done a good run and a competitive time but knew there were plenty of people who were capable of beating it," the 25-year-old said.

"Another day I could have won the race and equally I could have ended up fifth or sixth. So when it was finally confirmed that I had won a medal I was super happy and relieved."

GB team

Men: Christopher Bowers (K1), Adam Burgess (C1), Joe Clarke (K1), David Florence (C1), Bradley Forbes-Cryans (K1), Ryan Westley (C1).

Women: Mallory Franklin (K1/C1), Bethan Forrow (C1), Fiona Pennie (K1), Kimberley Woods (K1/C1).