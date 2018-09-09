Canoe World Cup: Great Britain's Mallory Franklin wins two medals in Spain

Mallory Franklin won two gold medals at the 2017 World Championships in Pau, France

Great Britain's Mallory Franklin warmed up for the Canoe Slalom World Championships with two medals at the final World Cup event of the season.

Franklin, 24, took silver in Sunday's C1 event in Spain to finish second in the overall season standings.

On Saturday, she won bronze in the women's K1 and finished with six medals for the 2018 World Cup season.

Franklin will head to Rio de Janeiro for the World Championships, which start on 25 September.

"I feel really good on the water, extremely powerful," she said. "I am really looking forward to getting out to Rio, training on the course and hopefully coming away with some more good results."