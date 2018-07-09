Mallory Franklin: Briton wins World Cup kayak silver in Augsburg

Mallory Franklin won gold in the women's C1 at the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Pau in 2017

World champion Mallory Franklin won a silver medal in the women's kayak (K1) at a World Cup series event in Augsburg, Germany.

It was the Briton's first World Cup medal in K1 - she is better known for competing in the canoe C1 class.

The 24-year-old finished behind Australian Jessica Fox, with Eva Tercelj of Slovenia in third.

"It was really good to get on the podium. To get second and my first kayak medal is amazing," said Franklin.

"With the number of fourths I got last year it is really nice to pull it out and get a medal out of it."