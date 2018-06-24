Joe Clarke & Mallory Franklin win bronze in Slalom World Cup opener

Clarke won gold in the kayak K1 at the Rio Olympics

Great Britain's Joe Clarke and Mallory Franklin both won bronze medals in the first event of the 2018 Slalom World Cup in Slovakia.

Olympic champion Clarke finished third in the men's K1 behind winner Sebastian Schubert of Germany and Poland's Dariusz Popiela.

"I knew I was in really good shape so it's nice when all the hard work comes to fruition," said Clarke.

World champion Franklin won bronze in the women's C1W final in Liptovsky.

Team-mate Kimberley Woods was fourth as Australia's Jess Fox won gold and the Czech Republic's Tereza Fiserova silver.

"I had a few very slight touches which wasn't ideal but it's nice to be back on the podium," said Franklin.

The second leg of the World Cup will take place in Krakow, Poland next weekend.