ICF Sprint World Cup: GB's Katie Reid wins bronze in Duisburg

Katie Reid on the water
Katie Reid's bronze was Britain's second medal of the World Cup meet

Britain's Katie Reid took C1 200m bronze at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Duisburg, Germany.

It was Britain's second medal at what is the second World Cup meet of the season, following Lizzie Broughton's gold on Friday.

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe won gold with Kseniia Kurach of Russia claiming silver.

Kirkcaldy's Reid, who is now based in Nottingham, won her first World Cup medal at the same event in 2016.

