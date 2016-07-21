BBC Sport - Rio 2016: Belcher and Hannah on last minute canoeing call-up

GB canoe duo delighted by Rio call-up

Lani Belcher and Angela Hannah say their late call-up into Team GB's sprint canoeing squad for Rio 2016 is "like a dream".

Belcher and Hannah will compete at the Rio Olympics after quota places were changed when 11 Romanian and five Belarusian athletes tested positive for banned substances.

"It was pretty difficult not hearing until the last few days, when it could have been a no", said Zimbabwe-born Hannah.

"It's such a relief to finally find out" said Belcher, who failed to qualify for London 2012. "I can't wait to get out there, it's been a dream since I was little."

Top videos

Video

GB canoe duo delighted by Rio call-up

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Belgium's comeback & Neymar theatrics

Video

Is football coming home?

Video

Highlights: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Video

Fed fanatics, fans brave heat, epic fails & day one funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Belgium's Chadli scores dramatic stoppage-time winner

Video

Neymar's theatrics against Mexico spark ridicule

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Video

In her own little world - Towel-wearing Ruse bumps into ball boy

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Neymar opens scoring as Brazil beat Mexico

Video

GB's Swan storms to shock win over Begu

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired