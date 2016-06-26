Canoe Sprint European Championships: Britain's Liam Heath wins K1 200m gold

Liam Heath
Liam Heath's three previous European titles came in the K2 200m category

Britain's Rio-bound Liam Heath has won gold in the men's K1 200m at the Canoe Sprint European Championships.

Jessica Walker, also selected for the Olympic Games this summer, took silver in the women's event in Moscow.

Heath won by almost half-a-second from Sweden's Petter Menning, while Walker, 26, missed out by 0.148 seconds to Turkey's Lasma Liepa.

The 31-year-old, who will also race in the K2 in Rio, said: "Winning gold is the highlight of my season so far."

The win is Heath's fourth title at the European Championships with his three previous golds in the K2 event.

