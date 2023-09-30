Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Caroline Dubois is the new IBO lightweight champion after beating Magali Rodriguez at London's York Hall.

Dubois, 22, knocked Rodriguez down in the ninth round on the way to a unanimous points win in her home city.

The scorecards read 98-89, 97-90, 99-88, but Dubois was unhappy she didn't stop her Mexican opponent.

"I wanted the knockout. I'm 22, what's going to happen when I'm 25 or 26? I'll start knocking these girls spark out," she said.

Dubois' victory extended her undefeated record to eight wins and seven stoppages.

Rodriguez had 21 more fights at a pro level than Dubois, and the former Tokyo 2020 Olympian believes she produced her best performance to date.

"Considering the circumstances, she was tough and came out swinging even when I dropped her," Dubois said. "That's what I needed. I think it was a career-best performance but I've got more to give.

"She's a veteran, she knows how to get around. She tried pulling my shorts down, she spat her gumshield out. I was annoyed that was allowed to happen."

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom is keen to fast-track Dubois to world-title contention, with Katie Taylor the undisputed champion at lightweight.

"It's the way she is developing that gives me confidence," he said.

"She's 22 and I remember the way she performed in Cardiff on debut, there were no nerves. She is a special talent and this is a first title of many. 2024 will be a big year."

He added: "They've been stacking them [WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF lightweight titles] for a while. Katie Taylor is a big star and I understand why, but Caroline is the next big star of big boxing and one of those governing bodies will recognise it very soon."

Dubois too mentioned Irishwoman Taylor in her post-fight speech, although the 37-year-old's focus is on a rematch with light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron on 25 November in Dublin.

"Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron are tied off but when they are available for me I'll come out and take it. I'll be and the new," Dubois said.