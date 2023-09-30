Close menu

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez beats Jermell Charlo to defend super-middleweight titles

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez punches Jermell Charlo
Canelo (left) has lost only two of his 64 fights

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defended his undisputed super-middleweight title by beating Jermell Charlo on points.

Canelo, 33, secured a unanimous 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109 win over the American to retain his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Mexican knocked Charlo down in the seventh round on the way to a 60th win in 64 fights.

"I'm the best. Who's better? Nobody can beat this Canelo," he said.

Charlo, 33, was undisputed light-middleweight champion until he was stripped of his WBO belt when the fight started.

"I worked all the fight to go in the body," said Canelo, who dropped Charlo for only the second time in his career with an overhand right.

"Then I changed the punch and that's what happened. We worked for that.

"We know he's a great fighter. He knows how to move in the ring and we worked that in the gym for three months.

"Three months in the mountains without my family, without everything.

"But I still love boxing. Boxing made me the person I am today. Boxing is my life."

Defeat was the second of Charlo's 38-fight career, having stepped up in weight.

"I just feel like I wasn't me in there," he said. "It's boxing. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.

"I'm proud of myself. He didn't knock me out. He hit me with some hard shots."

Australian Tim Tszyu, who held the interim WBO light-middleweight title and was the mandatory challenger to Charlo, was elevated to championexternal-link status on Saturday once the bout began.

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 07:32

    Can’t call himself “world champion” til he’s faced Chris Eubank junior.

  • Comment posted by woodytv, today at 07:23

    Picture in article says Alverez (left). Does that mean he is throwing a left or he is on the left? Pretty sure one of those is wrong 😜 C'mon beeb! He is only one of the the most recognised boxers on the planet

    • Reply posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 07:31

      Magic Man Malignaggi replied:
      Canelo is on the right of the picture. Hope this helps.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 07:20

    He would never win a rematch against
    the one and only KING KHAN!!!

  • Comment posted by Big Bailey, today at 07:19

    No one beats Canelo when he’s in this kind of mood. Bivol still has his number though

    • Reply posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 07:32

      Magic Man Malignaggi replied:
      Yeah, that makes sense..

  • Comment posted by DAVE PENROSE, today at 07:17

    Would love to see John Ryder get a return and fight 12 rounds without a broken nose, but I very much doubt Canelo would be too keen on that !

  • Comment posted by Fair comments, today at 07:09

    Want to see another fight with GGG.

  • Comment posted by jkcphm, today at 07:07

    I think his legacy will be tarnished over the alleged urine sample issue before the Golovkin fight

    • Reply posted by cyberewok, today at 07:21

      cyberewok replied:
      Only if people like you dwell on it, and ignore the brilliance of everything else he's done.

  • Comment posted by CitizenX, today at 07:05

    Interesting that his last four fights went the distance. For a big puncher Alvarez seems to have a problem knocking fighters out.

    • Reply posted by pete, today at 07:08

      pete replied:
      Because he’s fighting several weight divisions higher than he should be

  • Comment posted by FootballKing, today at 07:04

    Now fight Tim Tszyu

  • Comment posted by sportsfan40s, today at 06:55

    Top fighter but dull

  • Comment posted by Phil , today at 06:54

    Crawford stepping up to middle to fight Alvarez would be a great fight. 2 p4p fighters.

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, today at 06:59

      stonesthrower replied:
      On paper, but unless it takes 5 years to happen Canelo would win easily. Another mismatch due to natural size.

  • Comment posted by F J Kiernan, today at 06:51

    The man!

  • Comment posted by Arsene Wenger, today at 06:48

    Pretty dull fight with limited action. Takes two to tango and only one fighter turned up.

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, today at 06:55

      stonesthrower replied:
      Mismatch. Charlo talking about triggering a rematch before the fight. Why would he bother, who would watch?

  • Comment posted by Truthhurts , today at 06:45

    Canelo is a completely different animal to the rest , he will fight anyone anywhere , some of the heavyweights should take note , this is how boxing is meant to be. He’s an all time great in my opinion

    • Reply posted by from a distance, today at 06:53

      from a distance replied:
      Agreed. But he lost to Triple G … twice.

  • Comment posted by Buffetology, today at 06:43

    Mr Alvarez ... what a specimen ... what a champion ... he's got Viking in him ... ginger beard innit .... yup - that's where his superpowers come from :-)

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, today at 06:58

      stonesthrower replied:
      And some neanderthal probably. Apparently homo sapiens interbred with approx 9 other ancient humans, including neanderthals. We're all homo sapiens but we also all have a little bit of something else in our DNA.

