Canelo (left) knocked Charlo down in the seventh round

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defended his undisputed super-middleweight title by beating Jermell Charlo on points.

Canelo, 33, secured a unanimous 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109 win over the American to retain his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts in Las Vegas.

The Mexican knocked Charlo down in the seventh round with an uppercut on the way to a 60th win in 64 fights.

"I worked all the fight to go in the body," Alvarez said. "Then I changed the punch and that's what happened."

More to follow.