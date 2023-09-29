Close menu

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: Undisputed fight signed and to take place in Saudi Arabia

By Kal SajadBBC Sport

Last updated on 2023-09-29. From the section Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk faces off with Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury went face-to-face after the Gypsy King's win over Derek Chisora in December

An historic undisputed heavyweight fight between champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been signed and will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Additional details, including the fight date, are yet to be announced.

Briton Fury, 35, is the WBC champion and Ukraine's Usyk, 36, holds the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

"Delighted to finally get this fight signed," said Queensbury promoter Frank Warren. "This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport."

The winner will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the fight could take place on 23 December or in January.

Fury has won 33 fights with one draw since turning professional in 2008.

'The Gypsy King' must first come through a non-title bout against MMA star Francis Ngannou on 28 October in Riyadh.

Usyk - who has won all 21 pro bouts - defended his titles against Londoner Daniel Dubois in August.

"The heavyweights always spark the imagination of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century," Warren added.

Fury faced criticism for failing to reach terms with Usyk after a proposed bout at London's Wembley Stadium in April fell through.

"I can't believe that it's happening but it is," Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk said.

There has not been an undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999 when Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield to defend the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

"Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are the two greatest heavyweights of their generation, and I can't wait to see what happens when they step into the ring in Riyadh," Fury's co-promoter Bob Arum said.

"They are special talents worthy of competing for the greatest prize in sports."

The fight will form part of 'Riyadh Season' - an entertainment events festival held in Saudi Arabia's capital every winter since its launch in 2019.

A number of high-profile bouts have been held in Saudi in recent years, including Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua in August 2022.

The Gulf kingdom has been accused of investing in sport and using high-profile events to improve its international reputation.

Saudi Arabia has been criticised for its human rights violations - 81 men were executed on one day last year - women's rights abuses, the criminalisation of homosexuality, the restriction of free speech and the war in Yemen.

Its international standing was severely damaged by the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a US-based Saudi journalist who was a prominent critic of the government.

Human rights campaigners say sport is being used by the Saudi government to distract from long-standing reputation issues.

Comments

Join the conversation

269 comments

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 16:44

    I won't believe it until it actually happens. Sorry fellow boxing fans but we all know how quickly things can change!

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 16:59

      S Jake replied:
      I came here to say the same thing!

  • Comment posted by BigSwinger, today at 16:44

    I wouldn’t put a penny on this happening

    • Reply posted by flib, today at 17:07

      flib replied:
      Boxing needs it to happen. The fans are turning off.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 16:52

    Very much doubt this will happen but we'll keep hoping.

    It's a total travesty what's happened with heavyweight boxing over the last few years and everyone involved in wrecking our sport should be utterly ashamed of themselves

    • Reply posted by flib, today at 17:09

      flib replied:
      Boxings always been this way inclined, and ultimately if the boxers themselves weren’t happy to let the promoters act like this for their financial benefit, we’d see fights happen more regularly between the biggest and best.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 16:48

    Until that round one bells sounds, I’m sceptical

    • Reply posted by Paul at Wolves, today at 17:03

      Paul at Wolves replied:
      I cannot understand why you are sceptical, these match ups are agreed almost every month and always go through:)

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 16:42

    The home of boxing.

    • Reply posted by flib, today at 17:08

      flib replied:
      Mashallah brother!

  • Comment posted by StuN, today at 16:46

    Like most Fury fight announcements these days, it probably won’t happen

    • Reply posted by Its me, today at 17:04

      Its me replied:
      You really dont follow boxing or you wouldn't be so wrong. Both Usyk and his manage admitted it was there side that walked. Usyk walked be cause he was in negotiations. Skill Challenge Entertainment, If this fight does not happen, it will because them

  • Comment posted by Funky, today at 16:50

    Yeah we might get an mass escape from Area 51 before this actually happens 😆

    • Reply posted by flib, today at 17:17

      flib replied:
      What they haven’t said is that it’s going to be a royal rumble wwe contest with tag team YouTubers: giving the fans what they really want to see.

  • Comment posted by McG84, today at 16:47

    The home of boxing 🤣

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 17:12

      Chris replied:
      That made me chuckle 👍 ty

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 16:45

    Let’s hope Fury doesn’t get hurt in his pantomime fight. The irony would be too much.

  • Comment posted by pops, today at 16:51

    Fury will get beaten by Ngannou then retire before the fight

    • Reply posted by Shaun, today at 17:03

      Shaun replied:
      Making how many retirements in total ?

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 16:50

    When they are in the ring, I'll believe it.

    Seen this before vs The Bodybuilder and The Middleweight ... Greedybelly has form.

    Maybe he sees this as an easier option than Bang Bang Zhang

    • Reply posted by Malc, today at 17:27

      Malc replied:
      Prob does and he is a clear favourite but the heavyweight scene is harder to predict Ngannou started out training n boxing had to go through unbelievable hardships to follow his dream of being world heavyweight champion and on the way won ufc and became hardest puncher in history he has been preparing for years for this, the right coach and game plan n he has more than a punchers chance

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 17:01

    Undisputed until they invent a 5th world championship belt to keep the circus going

    • Reply posted by Space Unicorn of News, today at 17:04

      Space Unicorn of News replied:
      Exactly, there should only be one belt. Then the best fighters wouldn't be able to keep ducking each other while claiming to be World champions.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 17:00

    There should be one belt and one world champion.

    • Reply posted by coolestname, today at 17:24

      coolestname replied:
      thats such a silly idea. do you know how many pro boxers there are in each division in the world?? (the UFC has only a hundred or so fighters and needed to add a belt because the champs didnt fight enough). multiple belts help the cream rise to the top and the undisputed champion has to fight manditories so he cant cherry pick

  • Comment posted by Neil Adams, today at 16:51

    I’ll believe it when I see it

  • Comment posted by SH, today at 16:50

    Sportswashing

    • Reply posted by CYRAWW, today at 17:06

      CYRAWW replied:
      Still trying to deflect world attention from atrocities committed by Russia and a dozen or so banana republics in Africa are we. Not to mention to the likes of North Korea and Syria. Remind me what Saudi did to rival this lot? Oh yeah they knocked off a journalist. Carry on virtue signalling my friend.

  • Comment posted by nick, today at 16:46

    Hopefully it will go ahead to give us the defining fight of this era., which will produce an undisputed four belt champ. Why am I worrying about adverse drug results and injuries derailing it?

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 17:03

      Eddy replied:
      It probably would be the defining fight but not in a good way (bloated cruiserweight takes on freak in Saudi)

  • Comment posted by Shaun, today at 16:53

    Let the circus commence .
    Doubt it will ever even happen

  • Comment posted by BBC Account, today at 16:45

    as usual it will fall through as last moment

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 16:42

    What if Fury loses to MMA guy?

    • Reply posted by Philipo152, today at 16:44

      Philipo152 replied:
      Lmao

  • Comment posted by Goonerfied, today at 16:46

    Not getting carried away just yet

