Conor Benn is undefeated in his professional career

Conor Benn claimed a unanimous points decision win over Rodolfo Orozco in Florida in his first fight since the lifting of his provisional doping suspension.

Englishman Benn, 26, had not fought since April 2022 after failing two voluntary drug tests later that year.

The judges scored the 10-round fight 99-91, 99-91, 96-94 in Benn's favour.

"I needed the rounds. I've been through hell and back," Benn said in the ring after the bout.

"Britain's my home, it's only right I fight back there sooner rather than later."

It was Benn's first fight in 525 days and he is now undefeated in 22 bouts.

Benn failed two Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) tests in the build-up to his fight with Chris Eubank Jr last October, testing positive for female fertility drug clomifene.

He insists he is innocent of intentionally doping.

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) provisionally suspended him in March but the National Anti-Doping Panel lifted Benn's suspension in July after a hearing.

Ukad and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) are appealing that decision and Benn does not currently hold a boxing licence in the UK.

Benn and Eubank Jr were scheduled to meet in October 2022, 30 years after their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fought.