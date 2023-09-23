Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Joyce has now lost twice in a 17-fight career since turning professional in 2017

Briton Joe Joyce says losing his heavyweight rematch against Zhilei Zhang is "not the end of the world" and has ruled out retirement.

The 38-year-old walked on to a powerful right hook in the third round on Saturday to suffer a second consecutive stoppage loss to China's Zhang.

Zhang, 40, retained the WBO 'interim' belt and a potential world-title shot.

"I'm going to have a bit off time. Reflect and review where I went wrong," Joyce told BBC Sport post-fight.

Asked if he may consider hanging up the gloves, Joyce - battered and bruised backstage at Wembley's OVO Arena but still willing to speak - replied without hesitation: "No chance."

He added: "I'm feeling good, I'm feeling OK. It's not the end of the world. I can rebuild and comeback."

'There's plenty of learning to do'

Just five months ago Joyce was being heralded as a potential future world champion before coming unstuck against the southpaw style of Zhang at London's Copper Box Arena.

He came in at his career-heaviest for the rematch, citing his weight as one of the reasons for the first loss.

Joyce said he had made the necessary adjustments to deal with the left-handed Zhang and regarded the first fight as nothing more than "a blip".

But from the moment Zhang landed a one-two combination in the second round of the rematch, a sense of inevitability crept back in for all those in attendance.

"He's a southpaw which is awkward but he's a very good southpaw," Joyce said. "[Zhang] is also an Olympic silver medallist and probably avoided for a reason."

Joyce was left needing hospital treatment to his eye in the first encounter. Perhaps those demons and painstaking memories clogged his decision-making.

At times he would manoeuvre around the ring, aiming pop shots to the body, but with very little impact. Each time Zhang landed thudding power shots, a shell-shocked Joyce reverted to type; robotic, unable to avoid telegraphed punches.

Zhang dropped the Briton in the third with a savage counter right hook and, although Joyce managed to beat the count, the referee waved off the contest.

"There's plenty of learning to do. He's a tough fighter. Maybe it was a risk too far," Joyce said.

Joyce feeling 'OK' but left with regrets

Joyce sat on his stool and received oxygen and then left the ring before the post-fight TV interview

Joyce was on a mission to become world champion in super-quick time when he turned professional at the late age of 32, having won silver at the 2016 Olympics.

His debut was a 10-rounder against the capable Ian Lewison. In Joyce's eighth fight, he knocked out former world champion Bermane Stiverne.

An impressive resume includes notable wins against top-level opponents, including Daniel Dubois, Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker.

A nightmare 2023, however, has left question marks surrounding both his ability and the matchmaking of his team.

Would it have been better for Joyce to experience a few more learning fights? With the beauty of hindsight, did his foray into the paid ranks come a little too late?

Olympic success - as seen with the likes of Anthony Joshua - can catapult you into the limelight, but Joyce may have benefited from more time to adjust to professional boxing.

"I've taken losses in the amateurs. I prefer to win obviously but I feel OK," Joyce said.

"I still feel fresh and that I can do some more sparring and rounds. I'm feeling OK. I'll just have to lick my wounds and comeback stronger."

The manner of his defeat, however, has shown other contenders enough vulnerabilities to lay down a blueprint of how to beat Joyce. Moving forward, there may also be mental scars to contend with.

Joyce offered no excuses for his loss and gave "credit" to Zhang but admitted regret at choosing 'Big Bang' as an opponent in the first place.

"I could have probably gone another route or whatever but mistakes happen and I paid the price," Joyce - who voluntarily put his WBO number one ranking on the line against Zhang earlier this year - said.

"Maybe [I could have taken] just an easier fight and bide my time - that would have probably been better. But no risk, no rewards."

Joyce may earn plaudits for taking on the challenge, but it is a risk which may just have shattered his dreams of ever becoming a world champion.