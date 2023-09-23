Close menu

Zhilei Zhang beats Joe Joyce: British heavyweight suffers back-to-back knockout defeats

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at OVO Arena, Wembley

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British heavyweight Joe Joyce was sensationally stopped in the third round by Zhilei Zhang in London, leaving his dream of securing a world-title shot - and perhaps his career - in tatters.

Joyce once again struggled against the power of 'Big Bang' Zhang before a thunderous counter right hook floored the Londoner at Wembley's OVO Arena.

The 38-year-old admirably rose to his feet but was in no state to continue. Moments after the referee waved off the contest, Joyce sat on his stool receiving oxygen.

The result comes five months after 40-year-old Zhang's shock sixth-round stoppage win over the previously undefeated Joyce.

The Chinese boxer retains the WBO 'interim' title and mandatory challenger status to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"Like I said before the fight, it's going to end sooner than the first one," Zhang said on TNT Sports.

"Joe, I like him, I respect him and I will let everyone witness Chinese power again."

A distraught Joyce left the ring without conducting a post-fight interview, as a jubilant Zhang embraced with his team.

Joyce has now lost twice in 17 professional outings, while Zhang extends his record to 25 wins, with one defeat and one draw.

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:20

    Thats was miles better than Saturday Night Takeaway

  • Comment posted by Douala, today at 23:20

    The better Boxer won,time to move on Joe.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 23:20

    Credit to Zhang dominated both fights and classy in victory 👏

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, today at 23:20

    It's terrible that Zhang had to fight Joyce again. It's not Joyce's fault for wanting to fight again but Zhang is several classes above Joyce. Zhang is a world class fighter and Joyce isn't.
    By rights given there are so many belts Zhang deserves at least one world title fight.

  • Comment posted by onepercent, today at 23:20

    Joe was beaten before the fight even started.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:19

    The Chinese sensation beats Non Smokin Joe Joyce

  • Comment posted by ZZ, today at 23:19

    Slow head movement, slow on his feet, slow with his punches, and then he gains 25lb for the rematch.
    Boxing News and the TBRB ranked him the #3 heavyweight in the world the week of the first Zhang fight and I'm glad the Joyce hype-train is emphatically derailed.
    One of the worst heavyweights in recent memory.

  • Comment posted by Torieradicator, today at 23:19

    So obvious . Few ( very few) quid for Joyce. No plan I'm surprised it went that long. Farce.

  • Comment posted by DavidFinbarr, today at 23:18

    I feel sorry for anyone that paid to see that.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:18

    We just saw Silly Zhang beat Yootha Joyce inside three rounds

  • Comment posted by Johnny Feans Les Paul, today at 23:18

    Too old at 38. Even Zhang at 40 is too old to take the younger guys on. It's a circus.

  • Comment posted by Mark Evans, today at 23:18

    Too slow, Joe.

    End of career

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is no Smoking Joe is he

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:17

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 23:19

      midnightrun replied:
      Your lame joke was not funny the first time. Way past your bedtime lad

  • Comment posted by george1, today at 23:17

    Joyce will receive a good pay out for just walking around the ring for 3 rounds, Joyce didnt land a shot.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 23:17

    This fight should never have been made. Joyce quite clearly psychologically damaged by the first fight, he was afraid to throw a meaningful punch because he knew what Zhang is capable of.

    • Reply posted by Fubbc, today at 23:20

      Fubbc replied:
      I was coming to say the same. I don't know why there was a rematch the first fight wasn't close. Could have spent time building Joyce back again now it's hard to see where you go from here for him.

  • Comment posted by MD03, today at 23:17

    That's the end of Joe at the top table, if he ever was there. Warren has a promotional deal with Zhang....expect to see a lot more of him.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:17

    Looks this loss to Zhang was not a blip which means his fìrst loss to Zhang was also not a blip

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 23:17

    Another over hyped Brit who needs to retire. Fury the only real deal.

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 23:16

    Joyce is a hype job, made his money from being bang average.. every fight fan was all over Zang in the betting .....

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 23:17

      Just__Facts replied:
      100%

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 23:16

    Oops!!

