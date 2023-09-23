Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British heavyweight Joe Joyce was sensationally stopped in the third round by Zhilei Zhang in London, leaving his dream of securing a world-title shot - and perhaps his career - in tatters.

Joyce once again struggled against the power of 'Big Bang' Zhang before a thunderous counter right hook floored the Londoner at Wembley's OVO Arena.

The 38-year-old admirably rose to his feet but was in no state to continue. Moments after the referee waved off the contest, Joyce sat on his stool receiving oxygen.

The result comes five months after 40-year-old Zhang's shock sixth-round stoppage win over the previously undefeated Joyce.

The Chinese boxer retains the WBO 'interim' title and mandatory challenger status to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"Like I said before the fight, it's going to end sooner than the first one," Zhang said on TNT Sports.

"Joe, I like him, I respect him and I will let everyone witness Chinese power again."

A distraught Joyce left the ring without conducting a post-fight interview, as a jubilant Zhang embraced with his team.

Joyce has now lost twice in 17 professional outings, while Zhang extends his record to 25 wins, with one defeat and one draw.

More to follow.