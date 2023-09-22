Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Savannah Marshall became the undisputed champion in July

British super-middleweight world champion Savannah Marshall has been made 'champion in recess' by the WBC.

The WBC say Marshall has picked up an injury and will be out of action until April next year.

Marshall, 32, became the undisputed champion in July when she beat Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

The Englishwoman still holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles and can be given an immediate chance to regain the WBC belt when she is fit again.

Being undisputed champion means a fighter holds all four of the major world titles, as well as the Ring magazine belt.

Marshall was set to fight her mandatory challenger Shadasia Green early next year, but the American will now be given the chance to fight for the vacant title.

The points win over Crews-Dezurn came after Marshall suffered the first defeat of her pro career to undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields.

Marshall is just the second British woman after Chantelle Cameron and the third British fighter overall to obtain undisputed status in the four-belt era.