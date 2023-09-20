Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor 2 and Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live
Leigh Wood's all-British world title fight against Josh Warrington on 7 October will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live as part of an agreement with Matchroom Boxing.
Ireland's Katie Taylor's revenge bid against undisputed lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron on 25 November in Dublin will also be live on 5 Live Boxing.
The new deal begins on 30 September when Briton Jordan Thompson will challenge reigning IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetai in London.
The five-fight deal also includes rights to broadcast Jack Catterall's light-welterweight fight against Jorge Linares on 21 October in Liverpool, as well as Joe Cordina's world title defence against Edward Vasquez on 4 November.
You can listen to live to Jai Opetai v Jordan Thompson on BBC Radio 5 Live or via BBC Sounds app from 22:30 BST on Saturday, 30 September.