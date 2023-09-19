12 rounds with.. Anthony Yarde

My fight with Artur Beterbiev was a lesson, and the greatest boxers in history have taken lessons.

Yes, it will go on my boxing record as a defeat but a loss is only really a loss when you completely give up. When you've lost your love for the sport. When you have lost your passion, your will, your reason. That's for me what I call a loss.

I fought arguably the number one light-heavyweight in the division. You can make a case for Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol being first or second.

In terms of his record, 18 wins with 18 knockouts before we fought in January, Beterbiev was the most destructive puncher and feared man in boxing. And I gave him his hardest fight before I was pulled out by my corner in the eighth round.

So I've got nothing to be ashamed of. I've had a lot of credit given to me for my performance. For me, it was a fight-of-the-year contender.

Getting the victory is first and foremost, but entertaining the fans is so important to me. I understand you won't win over every boxing fan but I want to watch a fight back and be excited about it.

The only thing I have to live with is the fact that I'm close to winning these world-title fights. This was my second attempt. I'm giving a good account of myself, but I'm just not quite getting over the line.

In my mind, eventually I will become world champion. And then once I get to the top, I'm staying there. Because I have had my education, learned my lessons, and that's the exciting thing for me.

London light-heavyweights leading the way

I have had nine months out of the ring and I didn't train in a boxing gym for five or six weeks after the Beterbiev fight.

That's the longest break I've had from being in a gym since I started boxing in 2012, and it was such a breath of fresh air.

I went on holiday, enjoyed the sunshine, spent time with family. But I was itching to train again.

Dan Azeez fights Joshua Buatsi in October

I was due to fight Ricky Summers on Saturday but he has pulled out of the fight. He says he has a broken nose.

We're looking for another opponent; something sensible in my comeback fight. I'd fight anybody but management want me just to get back into the swing of things.

The domestic scene in the light-heavyweight division is thriving, and there are some huge fights for me in the future.

You have Callum Smith, who will be fighting Beterbiev for the WBC belt in January. Smith's a big name in the division and I hope he can do it but I feel like Beterbiev might be the first person to stop him.

I hope to be ringside for Dan Azeez v Joshua Buatsi next month. I've known Azeez for a very long time. We have both seen each other come from ground up. Buatsi made a name for himself in the Rio 2016 Olympics and there has been anticipation of me fighting him for a very long time.

There is a boxing rivalry there but I have so much respect for them both. All three of us are from London. We are guys who started with just a dream to be a boxer. Now you're seeing us on the world stage, in the top five or 10 of the same division.

There are kids from London who often see no way out, but I hope us three can motivate them, show them what's possible.

I think a fight between me and Buatsi is the one people want to see the most. Some fans have criticised Buatsi for giving up a world-title shot against Dmitry Bivol and leaving Matchroom Boxing for Boxxer.

I don't like to talk bad about anybody to make myself look better. That's not my character. I spoke to Buatsi face-to-face a couple of months ago. He says he got given a good deal by Boxxer. If you're getting a better deal, then you go for it. You do what is right for you.

I can only talk about myself and that I always take on my challenges. Whether you think I'm the best or not, one thing you can never say is that I ever ducked a fight.

I went to Russia to fight Sergey Kovalev. I have always said if they've got a prize or a title, no matter what the odds, I will take it. That's why I'm in the sport.

Joyce needs the perfect game plan

Joe Joyce was overwhelmed by Zhilei Zhang in their first fight in April

I will be the co-main event for Joe Joyce's rematch with Zhilei Zhang this weekend. Joyce is such a likeable guy. We are both signed to Frank Warren and I always want him to win.

But I was surprised he took the first fight with Zhang. He was mandatory for champion Oleksandr Usyk and there was talk of a fight with Anthony Joshua.

So why fight someone as dangerous as Zhang? A lump of 19 stone. And he's not fat or out of shape. He is a unit.

Joyce should have fought somebody else or just waited for Joshua or Usyk.

I really want Joyce to get revenge and be back in the mix for a world title, but he has his work cut out.

He was getting hit with some clean back hands in the first fight. I was ringside and could hear the shots being landed.

I don't see him beating Zhang unless he can somehow execute a perfect gameplan.

Make Zhang tired. Take it to him early, rough him up early and then get him to the sixth round. Zhang has a history of tiring.

Move your head a little bit more and don't get hit with the back hand and then he will have a great chance of winning.

Either way, it will be a fantastic fight. I will always focus and think of my career first and foremost, but after I get the job done, I may well get into my ringside seat in time to watch the heavyweight drama unfold.