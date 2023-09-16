Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Telford International Centre will host to the new boxing tournament

Ricky Hatton's Manchester team will take on Leeds on Saturday as a new boxing tournament Box Off launches in Telford.

Box Off will see London, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds go head-to-head as teams in a knockout competition.

Leeds go head-to-head with Manchester and London take on Birmingham in the semi-finals.

Johnny Nelson captains Leeds while TV personality Tom Skinner skippers London and Grime star Jaykae leads Birmingham.

Each team consists of five fighters, with Telford bantamweight Tanya Ledger making her pro debut at the Telford International Centre.

The semi-finals are four rounds each, and the winners will compete in a six-round final.

Each finalist gets four points for their team and the overall winners will pick up six more points.

At the end of the tournament, the points will be tallied and the team that has the most will be crowned The Box Off 2023 champions.

The British Boxing Board of Control is sanctioning the pro tournament, which will mostly include novice boxers rather than seasoned professionals.

Unlike most regional shows where a fighter's purse depends on their ticket sales, Box Off have committed to a signing-on fee for each boxer and bonuses as they progress through the rounds or produce stoppages.