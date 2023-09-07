Robert Caswell and Mikie Webber-Kane will fight on 14 October

Great Yarmouth boxer Mikie Webber-Kane will fight Chatham's Robert Caswell for the vacant Southern Area super featherweight title in London on 14 October.

Both are unbeaten and won bouts on the same bill at the York Hall on Saturday.

"It is a 50/50 fight, we're both going in there to get that win at all costs," Webber-Kane said.

The 25-year-old had a successful career in white-collar boxing before turning pro in 2021.

Under the guidance of trainers Graham Everett and Tony Norman, Webber-Kane has a perfect record of ten wins with no losses.

The majority of his fights so far have been in the lightweight division but he has had to drop down to super featherweight to get a shot at the southern area belt, which will take place at the York Hall.

Last Saturday, Webber-Kane beat Lithuanian Simas Volosinas via a points decision while Caswell needed a scorecard judgement to get past Jayro Fernando Duran from Honduras. Both fighters had a large following ringside.

"It was very entertaining and it builds up the fight well," Webber-Kane said. "The bar separated our fans and his fans, they were chanting their own songs and shouting to each other but there's no malice in it at all. I spoke to Rob's dad and he said as long as we both come out of the fight healthy, that's all that matters."

Mikie Webber-Kane's team pictured with him - Joe Everett, Tony Norman and Graham Everett

Graham Everett is one of Norfolk's most successful boxing trainers and has seen the likes of Liam Walsh, Sam Sexton and Ryan Walsh become British champions under his guidance. Webber-Kane is happy to have him in his corner.

"He's been in some massive fights in his career, you can't buy experience. Not even just for the fight and in the corner, training is going to be different from the six rounders as it's over ten rounds. He will know when to peak me and how to peak me at the right time."