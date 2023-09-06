Close menu

Daniel Dubois' promoter formally appeals to have Oleksandr Usyk result overturned

By Kal SajadBBC Sport

Daniel Dubois says he should be world champion after loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Promoter Frank Warren has officially appealed to the WBA for Daniel Dubois' loss to Oleksandr Usyk to be ruled a no contest and that a rematch be ordered.

Briton Dubois, 26, floored heavyweight champion Usyk in the fifth round in Poland on 26 August, but the punch was declared a low blow by the referee.

Ukrainian Usyk, 36, then stopped Dubois in the ninth round to retain his unified heavyweight titles.

Warren confirmed to BBC Sport the appeal was lodged on Tuesday.

If the decision is not overturned, the promoter hopes the sanctioning body could still order an immediate rematch.

Two-weight world champion Usyk was given almost four minutes' recovery time by Puerto Rican official Luis Pabon as a replay on the three big screens inside Wroclaw's open-air stadium appeared to show Dubois' hook landing on Usyk's beltline.

Dubois tired as Usyk dropped the challenger in the eighth and again in the ninth before Pabon halted the contest.

Immediately after the fight, Dubois - who was the WBA mandatory challenger - felt he was "cheated" out of victory.

The Londoner did not attend the post-fight news conference as Queensbury Promotions' Warren and trainer Don Charles criticised the decision, before Usyk and his team insisted the low-blow ruling was the correct call.

The punch also split opinion in the boxing world. Former world champion Carl Frampton, speaking on TV commentary, said the punch was legal while several boxers, including Usyk's former opponent Tony Bellew, felt it was a low blow.

If a rematch is not ordered, Usyk may face Croatia's IBF mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic, while an undisputed fight with Britain's WBC champion Tyson Fury is also being mooted for early next year.

Comments

Join the conversation

147 comments

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 11:36

    I do think Fury should be stripped of his title for taking this farce of a fight
    He is stopping true professionals from having a shot at the title

    Figjters should not be allowed to go so long between title defences

    • Reply posted by You, today at 12:05

      You replied:
      In theory you are right, however he doesn’t have mandatory fight so can fight who he wants, more the fault of the WBC

  • Comment posted by Liverian, today at 11:51

    Bricktop just distracting people from the fact that Tyson Fury has pretty much left the sport of boxing rather than face Usyk for the undisputed fight. Embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 11:37

    They are wasting their time. A low blow doesn't actually have to land square on the town halls, a blow anywhere below the naval is considered a low blow and can actually hit the top of the protective cup pushing it downwards into that delicate area of the male anatomy.

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 11:56

      LockStockBringo replied:
      The shorts were high and to me it landed on the naval, one of those calls that tends to go the champs way. I think Usyk would have got up if it were a 10 count anyway, he milked it for all it was worth, which is fair enough. He went down in my opinion with his moaning to the ref generally though. You wonder what DD achieve if he had confidence/heart to match his natural talent, quite sad really.

  • Comment posted by ZZ, today at 11:22

    Storm in a teacup. If the ref says it was low on the night then it was low, there's really nothing more to it.
    It won't get changed to NC and there definitely won't be a rematch.

    • Reply posted by Captain Obvious , today at 11:47

      Captain Obvious replied:
      But why should he get cheated out of it? It was a great shot that Usyk was not getting up from, plus now Usyk has been exposed to anyone hitting him with body shots

  • Comment posted by Irishwololo, today at 12:30

    "The punch also split opinion in the boxing world."

    This right here is enough to confirm how dubious the shot was, so the referee made the correct decision on that basis alone. There should be no rematch. Warren is just looking for an excuse to have that paper champion Fury duck Usyk again.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 13:48

      Woo87 replied:
      You obviously don't know what a paper champ is (since Fury is as far away form it as possible) and you're making yourself look stupid by using it wrongly.

  • Comment posted by Sanj, today at 12:10

    Nothing's going to happen Frank, stop crying and move on!

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 12:41

    Low blow or not, DB was well beaten. He and his promoter now need to move on and find a different opponent as there is no point in having a rematch. PPV for this was a bit of a joke in any case.

    • Reply posted by apw26412, today at 13:05

      apw26412 replied:
      wasnt DB Knocked out witha JAB FFS?

  • Comment posted by NP, today at 12:50

    Usyk wears his belt at normal level. At least half of Dubois' glove is below the lower seam of the belt. So seems low to me. Also when seeing still pictures of it, immediate instinct is that it is a low blow.

    • Reply posted by GK, today at 13:37

      GK replied:
      Hit the nail on the head. Immediate thought is “that’s a bit low” and the ref didn’t have the advantage of a replay (I don’t think). I thought Usyk’s belt was a little lower than many others if anything.

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 11:55

    Doing everything he can to delay Fury's next duck of Usyk

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 11:59

      S Jake replied:
      I'm not sure which of Fury and Warren is the more embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 11:52

    The main take from this fight is that Tyson Fury should be ashamed of himself. He should have unified the titles, instead of messing around with novelty fights.
    Dubois isn't title material. A rematch will be financially beneficial for him, but the result will be the same.
    If Fury has any regard for the sport that has made his fortune, then he needs to sort out the division by beating Usyk.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 11:55

      S Jake replied:
      I still think Dubois has potential, but he's clearly a cut below Usyk. Usyk won't be around forever, though.

  • Comment posted by Fluff, today at 11:17

    He will probably quit on this challenge too

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 13:22

      Forza Italia replied:
      Nice one. I regret the day that Terry Marsh missed. Frank Warren is always behind delusional fighters. The gypsy queen is another one. Holding the WBC belt like it's his lover. Strip that guy and let's have more heavyweight championship fights. How about Wilder v Ruiz for the vacant title, winner meets Oleksandr. If you have better ideas, please let me know, I love boxing.

  • Comment posted by Qa an-na aq, today at 11:24

    Dubois’ corner pleaded with him not to quit. Moments later, it was all over. Posters on this site used to say that Dubois should be champion and would easily beat this or that fighter but it was all in their minds.
    There should be no rematch. That Dubois was at or near the top of any organisations rankings suggests they know nothing about boxing.

    • Reply posted by Daniel Cohenberg, today at 11:37

      Daniel Cohenberg replied:
      Exactly. Dubois, much like AJ, doesn’t have the warrior mindset that Wilder, Fury and even Chisora and Whyte have that means they’ll go out on their shield.

  • Comment posted by colin, today at 12:50

    I always thought that the line of the belt was the belly button. Might be wrong but if this is the case then it was a low blow. It's probably harsh on Dubois but if that is the rule, it has to go down as a legitimate victory for Usyk. Probably a once in a lifetime shot for Dubois but hopefully I'm wrong and he gets another chance further down the line.

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 13:07

      TonyH replied:
      Well done Colin, your analysis is precisely correct (unlike some on here!).

  • Comment posted by LeaveMeAlone, today at 12:37

    Dubois punch clearly hit Usyk’s protector and so it is an illegal punch. There’s no basis for an appeal and Warren is trying to cover Dubois failing to seize the opportunity that his illegal punch offered him by failing to pounce on Usyk once the fight resumed after Usyk’s short recovery period.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 12:49

      Chris replied:
      Where his shorts start is irrelevant... if you pulled them up to your armpits could you then not hit the chest?
      It's firmly in the grey area - lower part of the glove below and upper part, possibly including where the force is, above.
      The call, and its implications, clearly impacted the fight and can see every reason for a mandatory rematch if not a no contest.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 12:54

    Frank Warren is always the first to stand up and point fingers at every other promotor. But without doubt he is the worlds worst saw looser and as the years pile on he gets worse. Maybe He should have bid enough to win the purse bids but he did not. The rest is just noise.

    • Reply posted by Estuary1971, today at 13:29

      Estuary1971 replied:
      No, Paul... the Americans are far worse, a certain promoter, Mr King - is a good read.

  • Comment posted by porkies, today at 12:07

    Ain't gonna be no rematch..!!!

  • Comment posted by Tony K, today at 12:13

    Clutching at straws Frank. We'll beaten. Illegal punches were his only hope

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 13:59

      cb replied:
      Agreed. Other than hitting Usyk 'below the belt' which he did, didn't see much else from Dubois to suggest he should get another crack or be worth watching. He did lose the fight eventually, did he not!?
      Only fight worth watching at heavyweight like many others have said is Fury Usyk and that looks like Fury is never going to do it as he knows Usyk would outbox him.

  • Comment posted by MrObjective, today at 11:49

    Warren is trying to tie up Uysk so he can’t fight fury giving them the excuse they need

  • Comment posted by ProudCornishMan, today at 11:28

    Decision like the punch was borderline, some you win some you lose, but as a life long boxing fan i think Dubois vs Usyk should be re run.

    Usyk was given opportunity to take a 'rest' and being the wise professional that he is he took it.

    I have witnessed many obvious very low blows, but have to say Usyks Oscar winning performance while sat on the canvas from a borderline punch was overplayed.

    • Reply posted by Slippery, today at 11:34

      Slippery replied:
      Yes, a perfectly legitimate knockout blow from a body's hot... Usyk was dictating to that ref from the outset.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 11:43

    Waste of time. I think it was okay but it's not like you could massively argue it either way. It was a close call. Maybe if he hadn't just quit after been hit with a JAB he'd have had a better chance of still getting the stoppage.

    He'd have only lasted one fight as champ with that mentality anyway

