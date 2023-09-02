Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lauren Price turned professional in the wake of winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Lauren Price extended her professional winning record to 5-0 as she beat Lolita Muzeya on a technical sixth-round knockout in Manchester.

The Welsh fighter and Muzeya clashed heads, opening up a nasty gash above the Zambian's left eye.

Attempts to stem the blood failed and Price won while 60-54 ahead on referee Steve Gray's scorecard.

Price has her sights on a "homecoming" bout against England's WBO light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas.

The Price-Muzeya fight took place on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith at Manchester Arena.