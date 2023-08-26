Close menu

Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois in round nine of heavyweight world title fight in Poland

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw

Oleksandr Usyk on the floor after being hit with a low blow by Daniel Dubois
Oleksandr Usyk hit the canvas in round five claiming he had been hit with a low blow by

Briton Daniel Dubois felt "cheated out of victory" after losing his heavyweight world-title challenge to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk on a dramatic night in front of 40,000 boisterous fans in Poland.

Dubois, a huge underdog, floored the champion in a controversial fifth round. With Usyk wincing in pain on the canvas, the referee ruled the shot - which appeared to land on the belt line - a low blow.

Usyk, 36, regained control and dropped Dubois, 25, with a flurry of shots in the eighth round at Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw, before the referee halted the contest following another knockdown in the ninth.

"I didn't think that was a low blow, I thought it landed," Dubois said after the fight.

His promoter Frank Warren agreed, calling it a "complete home decision" as he criticised referee Luis Pabon and said he plans to appeal.

"I like Usyk, but he was not fit to go on and they gave him a couple of minutes to recover," added Warren.

Usyk took three minutes and 45 seconds before declaring he was fit to resume - fighters are allowed five minutes when caught with a low blow, although Dubois was not deducted a point by the referee.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion responded well towards the end of the fifth round and reasserted his dominance in rounds seven and eight as he made a successful second defence of his WBA 'Super', IBF and WBO belts.

He also retained his undefeated record, winning a 21st professional bout, to keep hopes of a blockbuster fight with Tyson Fury alive.

"I'm ready to fight Tyson Fury," Usyk said.

"I feel good. I am grateful for my team, my family, my children. I love you. I'm grateful for my country and the Ukrainian army. Thank you so much."

Briton Fury - the WBC world champion - and Usyk have previously failed to agree terms on a historic bout for all four heavyweight belts.

A dramatic, controversial fight

The gulf in boxing fundamentals was clear to see as early as round one with Usyk winning the battle of the jabs.

Dubois, whose only career loss came against Briton Joe Joyce in 2020, responded by landing an uppercut in the second.

But Usyk, light on his feet and working at a high intensity, was dancing around the ring, picking Dubois apart in the early rounds.

Lightning lit up the night sky above the open-air stadium in the fifth, seconds later Dubois landed that thunderous right to the body. The crowd gasped, their hero rolling on the floor.

Replays showed the shot was borderline, on the belt. Usyk remained on the floor. He took his time to recover, and had no interest in touching gloves as the contest continued. The dramatic round ended with both men landing punches after the bell.

Usyk sensed blood as Dubois tired, landing with a flurry of shots in the eighth to floor Dubois.

The challenger bravely got up as the count reached nine, but a straight right in the ninth brought an end to the contest.

Many gave Dubois a puncher's chance heading into the fight, and that may have just been the punch in the fifth round.

"We will order an appeal after what's happened here," Warren said.

"It's all about a legitimate punch that stopped him and he should have won. Everyone wants to see the unification [with Fury, who is in Warren's stable of fighters]. If Daniel had got the result then it would have been easy to do. We will see now."

Rain cannot dampen Ukrainian party

Usyk was fighting in front of a 'home' crowd for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine; a third of those attending had travelled from Ukraine or were refugees now living in Poland or neighbouring countries.

Seven Ukrainian boxers featured on the undercard for the event dedicated to and celebrating a country torn apart through war.

As the rain fell, with the ringside press scrambling for cover, a video message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was played on the big screen to a rapturous reception.

Dubois had cut a serious figure throughout fight week, but the challenger made his ring walk grinning and singing along to Bob Marley's 'So Much Things To Say'.

The roaring, ear-splitting noise for Usyk's entrance was something else. He strode to the ring with purpose, not even allowing himself a slight moment to soak in the electric atmosphere.

On an emotionally-charged night, not even the heavy rain could dampen the jubilant Ukrainian fans.

There were wins for British middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz, who beat Dmytro Mytrofanov, and debutant Aadam Hamed - son of boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed - on the undercard.

But Dubois' hopes of tearing up the script and etching his name into the history books end in failure, although he will leave Poland with his stock high and plenty of fans who feel he should be a world champion.

  • Comment posted by Danny, today at 00:00

    Let's just be clear about 5 things 1) Usyk is a far superior overall boxer to Dubois, especially technically. 2) That was not a low blow, it was legitimate and it was "the fighters' chance" shot that most agreed was Dubois' only chance. Well he got it. 3) Ref telling U. to take more time when ready was a disgrace 4) With the war in Ukraine D. would lose any close decisions BUT 5) D. QUIT AGAIN

    • Reply posted by Just Pete, today at 00:04

      Just Pete replied:
      That just about sums it all up

  • Comment posted by gandn, at 23:51 26 Aug

    never a low blow is there a more bent sport than boxing

  • Comment posted by AndrewFFC, at 23:47 26 Aug

    Even low blow controversy aside, the ref was terrible.
    Intervened every time Usyk claimed a low blow, even intervening to say it was a good shot.
    Yeah that's when you let them fight on, not give Usyk some extre seconds rest. Appalling.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 00:04

      flibb replied:
      Boxing has been noticeably more skewiff in recent years. Too much moolah on the line for the wrong sort of upset!

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, at 23:47 26 Aug

    Went from feeling sorry for Dubois thinking he was absolutely robbed and he never lost to thinking he should never box again. He can't be a heavyweight and get stopped with those shots. He just quits when it's a little tough.

    Robbed tonight. That was NEVER low but doesn't have the stones for this sport I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, at 23:57 26 Aug

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Username checks out.

  • Comment posted by SameAsAbove, at 23:49 26 Aug

    Are there any sports that aren't corrupt?

    • Reply posted by VIN77, at 23:59 26 Aug

      VIN77 replied:
      I’m questioning sport more and more . I honestly don’t believe there is a sporting competition that isn’t corrupt

  • Comment posted by Jay, at 23:54 26 Aug

    Whether that was low or not, it did not hit usyks privates. Usyk was in pain because of the gut. And everyone is going to target that from now on

    • Reply posted by elmike, at 23:58 26 Aug

      elmike replied:
      Bang on. Game changer.

  • Comment posted by we-have-no-say, at 23:48 26 Aug

    If that fight was anywhere else in the world - DDD won that in the 5th.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 00:05

      flibb replied:
      If that fight was in Sheffield against Kash Ali then sorry but there’s only one winner!!!

  • Comment posted by toe2toe, at 23:47 26 Aug

    Dubois was robbed. Corrupt boxing again.

    • Reply posted by shadow warrior, at 23:51 26 Aug

      shadow warrior replied:
      It’s always gonna be like that cause the big money fight is next year with usyk

      It’s why dubios took the knee and stayed down

      Dubios did himself proud tonight

  • Comment posted by Harvey, at 23:44 26 Aug

    For Dubois to go into the Lions den in Poland against Usyk he was destined to come up short, but he actually did well and i actually think he knocked Usyk down with that body shot, to give Usyk about 5 mins to recover when he was genuinely hurt by a good shot was an absolute joke, Its clear to every boxer now that Usyk cant take bodyshots, Dubois hit a good few to the body Usyk struggled with.

    • Reply posted by xmen, at 23:51 26 Aug

      xmen replied:
      Like in Usyk's thigh? That's not a body shot.

  • Comment posted by U DO MY EDIN DZEKO, at 23:50 26 Aug

    To see Usyk flinch every time Dubois went for his body was not a good look, especially when he gave him no credit after the fight.

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, at 23:53 26 Aug

      Just__Facts replied:
      He won

  • Comment posted by Dan, at 23:53 26 Aug

    The saying is "Bellow THe Belt" and that wasn't. Dubois is right to feel cheated. It's not even a controversial decision it's just wrong. There is definitely a blueprint there now on how to beat Usyk he's on borrowed time now with them belts

    • Reply posted by mcr, today at 00:08

      mcr replied:
      Dubois never landed one strike above the rib cage. Dreadful fighter to watch. Lacks power, speed and cojones. Best fighter deservedly won.

  • Comment posted by Originallad, at 23:46 26 Aug

    IMO that was not a low blow and Dubois should now be world champion.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 00:05

      flibb replied:
      Alright fair point and all but let’s say the referee starts the count: do you really think Usyk stays down?

  • Comment posted by ste, at 23:52 26 Aug

    100% wasn’t a low blow. Usyk by far the better fighter but Dubois has been robbed big time there.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 00:17

      flibb replied:
      Have to disagree on that one, looked borderline and therefore enough to justify the decision to let him recover. 100% just no way.

  • Comment posted by Jeva, at 23:49 26 Aug

    Robbery. Usyk's weak point was exposed and was legit knocked out.

    Dubois should have committed to the body full time after that but unfortunately he is not the smartest chap. He couldn't count to 10 on that second knockdown. Enough said.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, at 23:57 26 Aug

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Only 25, give him time.

  • Comment posted by Conan55, at 23:47 26 Aug

    No way was that a low blow. Dubois hits him clean and flush. Fight was over that point. There is always some controversy with Usyk I think he’s a cleaver cheater. I ain’t a fan of neither btw. Just being fair.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 00:10

      flibb replied:
      Yeah but clean and flush WHERE…

  • Comment posted by Zak, at 23:48 26 Aug

    Usyk’s charms apparently next to his belly button.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 00:09

      flibb replied:
      And I suppose you’ve never been really cold before, hmmm?

  • Comment posted by mcm75, at 23:51 26 Aug

    Usyk played the wise old fox in round 5. Big fan of Usyk and his style of boxing but I cannot see him beat Fury as Fury has all the same attributes as Usyk and he is bigger.

    100% if it happens Fury will beat Usyk.

    • Reply posted by neil, today at 00:00

      neil replied:
      But it won’t happen because Fury doesn’t want it!! I wonder why?

  • Comment posted by Phillip, at 23:46 26 Aug

    Robbed. No low blow I'm afraid. And usyk himself confirmed it when he tried to suggest it hit the crown jewels.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 00:09

      flibb replied:
      Could have clipped it? Sometimes even worse than a full on thwack…

  • Comment posted by Robinarabia, at 23:50 26 Aug

    Boxing is still a dirty business. Dubois was robbed ..... not just that it wasn't a low blow, but I think the ref counted him out early. Usyk is a lucky man, it wasn't in England.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 00:17

      flibb replied:
      Way way way too much money for it to be anything else.

  • Comment posted by MikkyGonner, at 23:51 26 Aug

    That was not low, the referee got it completely wrong. Robbed!

