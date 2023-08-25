Lauren Price won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Lauren Price hopes to come through her fight on Saturday, 2 September to pave the way for an all-British "homecoming" bout in Cardiff before the end of 2023.

Her opponent on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr against Liam Smith is unconfirmed.

But Price is relishing the prospect of a season-finale bout against WBO light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas.

"That's a fight that excites me [against Jonas]," Price told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"It'll be a good fight for myself, a good fight for Natasha, a great fight for the fans, a British fight, I'd love that fight."

Price won the first ever British female welterweight title after defeating Kirstie Bavington in May, taking her professional record to four wins with no losses.

The former Olympic and Commonwealth Gold medallist's next goal is to "come back home to Cardiff and put a show on there for my fans".

"I respect Natasha, what she's done for women's boxing, but I believe in myself and I believe I'm up there with the best and I look forward to putting on big nights like that," said Price.

"I hope it happens, I've got this fight next Saturday so get through that - all being well - and then I'll be looking to speak to Sky and see if we can make that, because on my terms, 100% I'd love that fight."

But before any prospect of that homecoming, Price must defend her unbeaten record in Manchester and is unperturbed by the current lack of an opponent.

"I still don't know who I'll be fighting... but I'm starting to learn that that's pro boxing," said Price.

"Looking back at my experiences in the amateur game, even when you're going to an Olympic Games you never know who you're going to come across first, you get the draw the day before you box.

"I just concentrate on myself, what I'm good at, what I need to work on. I should know in the next couple of days and that's enough time for me to sit down with my team and have a look at my opponent."

Price defeated Timea Belik in her second professional bout on another undercard and is excited at the prospect of fighting in front of a large crowd again.

"I boxed at Wembley on the Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields card, that was 20,000 people and I believe this is going to be the same as well," said Price.

"You wake up early, get the training runs done, training hard, getting your boxing in and big nights like that it pays off."

She added: "I've done what I've done in the amateurs and achieved that Olympic gold, but the pros is completely different and I'm learning with each fight.

"I know what I'm capable of and my ability to keep improving to reach the top."