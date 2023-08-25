Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Usyk v Dubois: Can the underdog defeat the champion?

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois - WBA, WBO & IBF heavyweights titles Venue: Tarczynski Arena, Poland Date: Saturday, 26 August Coverage: Follow live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST

When asked how he usually feels before a big fight, Oleksandr Usyk - in fractured English - once famously replied: "I am feel. I am very feel."

Well, sport does make you feel.

For Usyk's fellow Ukrainian citizens, their lives bound by the grip of war, his fights provide distraction and rare instances of jubilation amid the devastation, terror and grief caused by the Russian invasion.

"When Oleksandr had his rematch against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia last year, I remember guys from the frontline sending Oleksandr texts and videos where they were watching his fight right in the battlefield," Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk tells BBC Sport.

Five months after he beat Joshua for the first time to become heavyweight champion, Usyk found himself defending his country, manning barricades and cruising the streets on the lookout for Russian soldiers.

In August 2021, after being given approval to leave the country by the Ukrainian government, he beat Joshua in the Saudi rematch.

Now the 36-year-old faces Briton Daniel Dubois in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday. Their heavyweight tussle comes two days after Ukraine's independence day, and a year and half since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

"The fight against Dubois is going to be a special show about Ukraine," Krassyuk adds. "[It will be] devoted to Ukraine, with Ukrainians participating in it, not just as fighters but as actors and singers or talking or telling stories about what it is to be Ukrainian."

'My people need positive emotions'

Usyk is the strong favourite for the clash with Dubois

Around 40,000 fans, mostly Ukrainian refugees who fled to neighbouring Poland following the invasion, will be in attendance at the open-air Tarczynski Arena.

For the first time in a very long time, they will feel that unique buzz of fight night, and the pride of seeing their national icon compete in the flesh.

"Poland is a country that's helping so much to Ukraine, who are now in the war," Usyk said.

"It will be much easier for the Ukrainians who reside in Ukraine to come to Poland, because if the fight takes place in the UK you have to apply for the visa and not everyone is granted the visa.

"I want to bring some good spirits and joy to my fans. Normally I fight in the backyards of my opponents. Especially now, my people in Ukraine need that kind of positive emotion."

Usyk and his fans have been enjoying the pre-fight festivities in the colourful city of Wroclaw, nicknamed by locals as 'Venice of the North' for its picturesque canals, rivers and bridges.

He was mobbed by fans at the public workout, and again at the weigh-in.

"I know people have travelled from Ukraine and other European countries such as Romania, and lots from all over Poland," says Oleksandr Chepilko, a Ukrainian boxing reporter.

"A lot have come from Krakow where there are a huge number of Ukrainians."

The charitable, emotional & presidential Usyk

Usyk signed autographs and danced at the open workout on Wednesday

A London 2012 Olympic gold medallist and former undisputed cruiserweight champion, Usyk's achievements have pushed him towards national treasure territory.

But despite his boxing prowess, it is Usyk's charitable work through his foundation, providing aid and funds for those affected by the war, and the way in which he has carried himself since Russia's attack which has truly captured Ukrainian hearts.

Usyk has met with and befriended soldiers on the front-line, many of who he still keeps in touch with.

He insisted the Joshua rematch was free to watch on state TV in Ukraine, a move which hit his pockets the hardest.

Ticket prices for his defence against Dubois start at £9.40, while British fight fans will be charged more than double to watch it on pay-per-view.

"Every day in Ukraine it's alarms, danger, bomb attacks. I cannot think about it," says Chepilko.

"Our phones have so many alarms. But when I think of boxing, of seeing Usyk fight, it makes my heart better.

"If Usyk was to go for a presidential election, he would win it. Mothers, daughters, guys, kids, elders, everybody knows him".

At Wednesday's public workout Usyk juggled, danced and rapped for the crowd, but behind the joker riffs and tough guy mask is a fighter who does show vulnerability.

He is man who wipes tears from his cheek when discussing the influence of his late father and parades a stuffed cuddly toy, given to him by his daughter for luck, at a news conference.

"Being a Ukrainian means not to be afraid, to be brave. To look in the eyes of a threat and overcome fear in your heart for the freedom to struggle for independence," Krassyuk says.

"He knows what to say, he knows what to do, he knows when to smile, when to keep silent. He's not doing this for [any] purpose. He just behaves naturally. He is that kind of person."

A homecoming of sorts

Dubois ready to 'unleash hell' on Usyk

Londoner Dubois is a huge underdog, but Usyk insists he will not be overwhelmed by the occasion, and refuses to downplay his 25-year-old opponent.

"I have learned to control my emotions during many years. What I need to do is keep focused on what is happening and the rest doesn't matter," Usyk says.

"I treat every opponent very seriously, including Daniel Dubois. I train and get myself ready for 117% no matter who I'm fighting."

But even the champion must be acutely aware of the hype surrounding his 21st professional fight, and what it means to his homeland.

Seven Ukrainian boxers will feature on the undercard, injured soldiers have been given prime seating, and there are even rumours president Volodymyr Zelenskyy may make an appearance.

Ukraine's leader is a boxing fan and has a glove carved in stone gifted to him by Usyk proudly placed in his office.

As a sporting contest, Usyk-Dubois may not be the most anticipated. But in terms of its impact on a nation in need, it is monumental.

Chepilko, who was born just 15 miles outside of Kyiv, is hopeful Ukraine can once again host boxing in the future.

"I want very much for Usyk to be in a boxing event in Ukraine, and the war is not the main problem. The main problem is money and to organise this event," he says.

"I guess after the war, Usyk could do a charity event, or maybe his last fight [could be] in the Olympic stadium in Kyiv."

For now, though, Wroclaw will serve as the next best thing to home.