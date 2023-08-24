Jordan Thompson to face Jai Opetaia for IBF cruiserweight title
British boxer Jordan Thompson will face Jai Opetaia for the IBF cruiserweight title at OVO Arena Wembley next month.
Thompson, 30, has won all 15 of his professional fights but faces a tough test against Opetaia on 30 September.
The Australian is unbeaten in 22 bouts, winning 17 of those by knockout, and became world champion by outpointing Mairis Briedis in July last year.
"This is my time now and the world will see that. I'm going to win," Manchester-born Thompson said.
"Opetaia is the recognised number one in the division and the best guy out there - that's why he's the one I want."
London-born fighter Ellie Scotney will make the maiden defence of her IBF super-bantamweight crown on the undercard, taking on Argentina's Laura Soledad Griffa.
