Savannah Marshall

Undisputed super-middleweight boxing champion Savannah Marshall has signed with the Professional Fighters League to compete in MMA.

The 32-year-old Briton, who has agreed a "multi-year deal" with the American promotion, has 13 wins from 14 boxing bouts but no MMA experience.

American boxers Amanda Serrano and Claressa Shields have also signed deals with the PFL.

"I am thrilled to begin my journey in MMA," said Marshall.

"I am proud to join the most talented female combat sports athletes in the world and continue to raise the profile of women in sports."

Marshall and Shields have a long history, having fought in the amateur and pro ranks.

The only defeat on Marshall's professional record came against Shields when they met for the undisputed middleweight title in London in October.

Shields, 28, has one loss and one in MMA.

The PFL says it intends to launch a women's league featuring Serrano, Shields and two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison.