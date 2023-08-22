Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury went face-to-face after the Gypsy King's win over Derek Chisora in December

Oleksandr Usyk has an "obligation" to face Tyson Fury in an undisputed heavyweight title fight, the Ukrainian's promoter says.

Unified champion Usyk, 36, defends his WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles against Briton Daniel Dubois on Saturday.

Talks for an historic fight against Britain's WBC champion Fury broke down earlier this year.

"It's our obligation to deliver this fight," Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk said.

"The whole world wants to see this fight. Not just ourselves or people involved in boxing, but the whole world.

"People who know nothing about boxing would love to see the heavyweight undisputed fight for the four belts for the first time in the four-belt era.

"I can promise you and promise all the fans around the world that I will do everything that can depend on me to make this fight happen."

Olympic gold medallist and former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk is undefeated in 20 professional fights.

He dethroned Briton Anthony Joshua to become a two-weight champion in September 2021 before winning a rematch 11 months later.

Fury, 35, has won 33 fights with one draw since turning professional in 2008.

'The Gypsy King' will face MMA fighter Francis Ngannou in a non-title bout on 28 October in Saudi Arabia, a move which Usyk says is "not good" for boxing.

Ngannou has no professional record in boxing and there is no clarification whether the contest will count as an official bout.

"I think it's easy money for Tyson Fury," Usyk said. "I think for me it looks a little bit strange, to me, too strange.

"A guy who is WBC heavyweight champion instead of fighting a guy from the top 10, suddenly chooses the guy as his opponent coming from the UFC. For Ngannou, this is cool. But for Tyson Fury, it isn't.

"Your perception and my perception are different. You treat it like show, I treat it as an athlete. If he chooses this way, OK I respect his choice."

Fury faced criticism for failing to reach terms with Usyk after a proposed bout at London's Wembley Stadium in April fell through.

It paved the way for WBA (Regular) champion Dubois, 25, to challenge for Usyk's belt in Wroclaw, Poland.

Dubois ready to 'unleash hell' on Usyk

Usyk - who is a heavy favourite against the Londoner - does not believe a fight with Fury, and becoming a two-weight undisputed champion, is the final piece to complete his legacy.

"No, it is not the final point," he said. "I am 36, but this is just the beginning. I started boxing at the age of 15. It's just the beginning now.

"I do realise there are not many years left for me in boxing and I don't want to spend much time in boxing. I want to take my kids to school and whatever."

Despite Krassyuk's confidence a deal can be reached, British promoter Frank Warren - who represents both Dubois and Fury - believes the younger Briton could stop that from happening.

"How's it going to happen [now] when Daniel wins?", Warren said.

"I think our man beats him. Our man beats him and if he beats him then Usyk is out of the picture. Then we'll see where we go from there."