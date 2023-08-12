Close menu

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Briton wins with one-punch knockout in round seven

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at O2 Arena, London

Heavyweight Anthony Joshua spectacularly knocked out Robert Helenius with one punch in round seven, after boxing tentatively in the first half of the fight at London's O2 Arena.

The 33-year-old Briton - who was jeered by fans during the fight - landed nothing of note until an overhand right ended Helenius' night.

The win - Joshua's first stoppage win in two and half years - sets up a blockbuster fight with American Deontay Wilder in January.

Joshua extends his record to 26 wins - with 23 stoppages - and three defeats.

After the knockout, an emotionally charged yet smiling Joshua climbed out of the ring, high-fived fans and shared a beer with Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.

Finland's Helenius - who took the fight on a weeks' notice after Briton Dillian Whyte failed a voluntary drug test - loses his fifth pro fight in 36 outings.

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 00:17

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 00:16

    AJ - bring on DW to put the body builder into perpetual retirement please

  • Comment posted by LilNige, today at 00:16

    Joshua for me has two bouts left in his career. Wilder then Fury. The Fury one will never happen. Fury has made himself so difficult to negotiate with they will spend a year talking about it and Joshua will then be out of shape and Fury past it.

  • Comment posted by Jeva, today at 00:16

    Pretty lame contest until that punch. That Ruiz KO ended AJ mentally. He should retire a wealthy man and avoid Wilder. I think Wilder could beat Fury if a 4th fight came about.

  • Comment posted by Kelso, today at 00:16

  • Comment posted by rosieroot, today at 00:16

    Oh dear, is Aj the greatest of all time again 🙄 only one reason the BBC keeps flogging this pony, box ticker anyone 🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Comment posted by John Cleator , today at 00:16

    Why does Connor McGregor get a mention. Yes I can see my irony. But he's a nobody millionaire

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 00:15

  • Comment posted by icelticghost, today at 00:14

  • Comment posted by Save Beeb, today at 00:13

    AJ has never been the same since the Ruiz fight. And if he walks into that Wilder fight like this he is going down and out in the early rounds. He seems afraid almost. Fury took Wilder to the cleaners three ties and each time relied on a courage that we don't seem to be seeing from AJ. Whatever happened in Manhattan has changed AJ permamently I fear.

    • Reply posted by Howezatt, today at 00:15

      Howezatt replied:
      Bruno would have demolished AJ

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 00:13

    BS boxing division. 60’s to 90’s ruled with soooo many boxers better than this bum.

    • Reply posted by MI, today at 00:15

      MI replied:
      Go talk to people like Fury and wilder who've cherry picked all rhei fights.

  • Comment posted by jodie, today at 00:12

    Chelsea are due to offer him a 6 year contract

  • Comment posted by Permain, today at 00:12

    Brain injuries, sponsored by the BBC.

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 00:12

    How are so many people on the back of AJ and not saying anything about the biggest cherry picker Fury.
    AJ brought the division to life and Fury is doing his best to put it back to sleep. He ducks anyone decent and keeps fighting taxi driver's.

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 00:15

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      Fury ain't no angel and plays the game to suit him correct, but to say AJ brought the division back to life is just nonsense

  • Comment posted by onepercent, today at 00:12

    Obnoxious man. Has his head up his own backside. Leave me alone he says to the thousands who paid good money to see him in this age of austerity. Didn’t want to do the post fight interview. Can’t wait to see DW and Fury KO him. I used to be a fan.

  • Comment posted by Pan17, today at 00:11

    Feels like a goalkeeper that saves a hard shot aimed at his chest. Yes, it's a save but he is supposed to save those. We will wait and see in January if he can save a harder shot aimed to the side.

  • Comment posted by George Williams, today at 00:11

    Fury playing a Circus 🤡 making a mockery out of the sport..

    Ngannou should stick to UFC and if Fury does not want to fight a fellow Boxer then just please retire.

  • Comment posted by steven, today at 00:11

    Wilder will smoke him inside 3 rounds and hope he has the sense to retire after that. Then the ridiculous overhyping by Barry Hearns son will finally stop!

  • Comment posted by Happydays, today at 00:11

    He found the lion in him eventually. Foot work still needs development and took too much damage. Overall though a step forward 👍

  • Comment posted by AJC_123, today at 00:11

    Respect our gold medalist - just like Audley Harrison, he should be respected.

    • Reply posted by You, today at 00:16

      You replied:
      Nobody respects Audrey Harrison. Including himself

