Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Briton wins with one-punch knockout in round seven

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at O2 Arena, London

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Heavyweight Anthony Joshua spectacularly knocked out Robert Helenius with one punch in round seven, after boxing tentatively in the first half of the fight at London's O2 Arena.

The 33-year-old Briton - who was jeered by fans during the fight - landed nothing of note until an overhand right ended Helenius' night.

The win - Joshua's first stoppage win in two and half years - sets up a blockbuster fight with American Deontay Wilder in January.

Joshua extends his record to 26 wins - with 23 stoppages - and three defeats.

After the knockout, an emotionally charged yet smiling Joshua climbed out of the ring, high-fived fans and shared a beer with Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.

Finland's Helenius - who took the fight on a weeks' notice after Briton Dillian Whyte failed a voluntary drug test - loses his fifth pro fight in 36 outings.

  • Comment posted by csm, today at 00:08

    Time to hang up the gloves AJ as I fear your gonna get seriously hurt if you fight a half decent fighter again.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 00:08

    Why so much hate for AJ? He carried British boxing for nearly a decade and paved the way for all who followed. Even if he’s past his best, AJ deserves some respect. You don’t see this kind of abuse in other sports. Imagine the crowd booing Messi or Ronaldo for not scoring when they are 40!!!

  • Comment posted by Stay positive, today at 00:07

    The best sport on radio, you can feel the sweat and blood without seeing it, even back in the days of Des Lynam and Harry Carpenter commenting on the sport

  • Comment posted by Zaqi, today at 00:07

    Professional performance from AJ. Hopefully the knockout gives him confidence. Definitely more to do but can't deny he doesn't stop trying to get better and reach the top. Good luck to him

  • Comment posted by FFCteflon, today at 00:06

    Huge credit for AJ for....err....fighting. Since that's quite rare these days in professional boxing. He gave Ruiz a chance and made his career, took Usyk on and today bought in a decently known opponent to keep the show alive. Unlike pretenders and cowboys like fury.

    But tonights show unfortunately ruined by that moron Bellew. Shut up Bellew. The worst pundit in all of sport.

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 00:06

    How anyone pay 20

  • Comment posted by Brian Storey, today at 00:06

    Boxing is on its last legs & AJ showing again he's miles from the darling he presented to be a couple of years back.

  • Comment posted by kloppite1957, today at 00:05

    I'm probably on my own here, but to me what Joshua did at the end of that fight was a disgrace! You do NOT leave the ring while your opponent is out cold and being given medical attention! Thank goodness he isn't, but imagine if the lad had turned out to be seriously injured? No excuses.

  • Comment posted by onepercent, today at 00:05

    Fury will toy with AJ.

  • Comment posted by Jossies, today at 00:05

    The fin had his hands down or too wide a part open to the straight jab and always open to the overhand right. He had literally the worst defence for professional fighter I have seen. I don't know what AJ boxing is all about now. He could have finished this fight by round two it's actually tragic to watch

  • Comment posted by Arthur73, today at 00:05

    I hope Joshua decides to retire as a wealthy man who was once the world champion. He is clearly shot at world level and risks getting severely hurt going in with the likes of Wilder

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:05

    Anybody here it found it hilarious that Joshua could not knock out Helenius earlier when he is practically hopeless

  • Comment posted by brysy26, today at 00:05

    AJ is a legend. Keep doing what your doing.

  • Comment posted by George Williams, today at 00:05

    Spectacular knock knockout..

    Fair play to Helenius for stepping in to save the show.

    Well done AJ.

    Wilder bring it on!

  • Comment posted by Guy in Jersey, today at 00:04

    Missed it. Was so boring, I was falling asleep. AJ has shown nothing to suggest he’ll trouble Fury or Wilder or anyone decent. Great power, but too slow, too hesitant, and can’t take a punch.

  • Comment posted by Delboy77, today at 00:04

    Joshua just seems to have lost his way completely and doesn't know how to treat others anymore. His behaviour is erratic and his skill is nowhere near what it used to be

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 00:03

    Heavyweight division used to be the pinnacle of the sport. Now it's the joke division. This fight has done nothing to detract from that

  • Comment posted by fedupwithidealists, today at 00:03

    Great knockout but still looks scared to let his hands go in case he gets hit. Never been the same since Ruiz. Admire his desire to better his boxing skills but seems it’s to the detriment to what made him world champion in the first place.

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 00:03

    It took him 7 rounds 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Stu1985, today at 00:03

    Washed-up AJ!! Wilder will easily beat him!

