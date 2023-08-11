Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joshua (left) has won 25 fights and lost three as a pro, with Helenius having won 32 and lost four

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 12 August

A fired-up Anthony Joshua exchanged words with opponent Robert Helenius during a long, intense stare-down as the heavyweights weighed in for Saturday's bout at London's O2 Arena.

Briton Joshua, 33, weighed 17st 12lbs, a pound heavier than Helenius.

The 39-year-old Finn took the fight at a week's notice after Dillian Whyte failed a voluntary drugs test.

"You got a problem with me?" Joshua asked Helenius.

In a swift retort, Helenius told Joshua: "I don't got a problem with you."

Having just weighed in at Westfield London shopping centre on Friday, Joshua told his opponent: "We're going to fight now or we're going to fight tomorrow. Either way we're going to fight."

He instructed Helenius to "stop acting up", adding: "Let's stay calm, let's stay cool."

The exchange was a stark contrast to Wednesday's respectful news conference, where both men shared pleasantries and shook hands.

'Spicy' weigh-in with a 'happy' Joshua

Promoter Eddie Hearn described the weigh-in as a "spicy" appetiser, having seen Joshua act uncharacteristically in a confrontational manner.

Fans lined the balconies overseeing the atrium of the shopping centre in White City, eager to catch a glimpse of two-time world champion Joshua.

With the undercard weigh-in done, a relaxed Joshua took his time in coming to the stage. The London 2012 gold medallist handed out hats and took photos with fans, as Helenius was made to wait.

As the two men came face to face, Joshua - who has won 25 fights and lost three since turning pro - locked eyes with his opponent and refused to avert his gaze.

Joshua says a change of opponent is "not a problem at all". He added: "A little blip in my day didn't change the whole trajectory of how my training camp went.

"Stay focused. I'm happy I still get my day in the ring tomorrow. I'm looking forward to it. This is my job. This is what I love doing."

'I need to get back on that gravy train'

I need to inflict pain to win - Joshua

Joshua was at a career-heavy 18st 3lb (115.7kg) for his points win over Jermaine Franklin in April, with many having expected the Londoner to score his first knockout win since stopping Kubrat Pulev in the seventh round in 2020.

But in the build-up, he refused to predict a knockout and talked more of the "process". After two losses to Oleksandr Usyk, it was a win-at-all-costs mindset.

Now in his second fight under the tutelage of trainer Derrick James, Joshua is a lot more forthcoming on the need to win in style.

"I need to get back on that gravy train," he said. "Drop someone and learn how to take them on.

"[I want] my hand to hit someone so hard that their jaw bone vibrates through my whole forearm, bicep and shoulder."

Joshua is being tipped by most fans to stop Helenius inside the distance, but 'The Nordic Nightmare' - who was knocked out in the first round by Deontay Wilder in October - disagrees, insisting he is not in London to make up the numbers.

"I don't listen to those, they're not pro boxers," Helenius said. "Boxing is a wonderful sport and like my last big fight against Wilder it can be over in one shot.

"I think I'm as tall as him [Joshua]. We are pretty similar speeds and similar power. I think I have better footwork than him, and more experience. That's going to bring me through to the win."

Analysis - Pumped Joshua needs an eye-catching win

Joshua is pumped up. He is ready for a fight and looking to take the frustrations of the past week out on Helenius.

The Briton knows he must deliver an eye-catching performance tomorrow night, but it's been a long time since that's happened.

Since his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019, he has become somewhat focused on out-boxing opponents, rather than pushing for the stoppage.

It worked in the rematch with Ruiz Jr as Joshua reclaimed his world titles, but not in back-to-back losses to masterful technician Usyk - Joshua being outpointed on both occasions.

Critics say 'AJ' has lost that spite, that venom, that he is 'gun shy'. They want him to channel the Joshua of old, the naive, relentless puncher and clinical finisher.

The boxer who went to war with Wladimir Klitschko, not the man who boxed tentatively to beat Franklin on points.

Fans want to be entertained. They want to know Joshua has 'still got it'.