Callum Smith (left) has only one defeat on his record and is a former super-middleweight world champion

Callum Smith will fight Artur Beterbiev in Canada on 13 January after their light-heavyweight world championship fight was postponed.

The fight was scheduled for 19 August but Beterbiev required dental surgery.

Smith is the mandatory challenger for Beterbiev's WBC belt, but the Russia-born Canadian also holds the WBO and IBF titles.

The Liverpudlian will be the underdog, with Beterbiev boasting a 100% knockout record in 19 professional fights.

Smith, 33, has two wins at light-heavyweight and will be the second Briton in a row to challenge undefeated 38-year-old Beterbiev.

Anthony Yarde was stopped by Beterbiev in January in London in a thrilling encounter.

Smith was a world champion at super-middleweight before deciding to move up in weight after defeat to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2020, which remains Smith's only defeat in 30 fights.

Beterbiev was born in Dagestan, Russia but obtained his Canadian citizenship in 2022 after choosing to conduct his boxing career from Canada.

The fight will take place at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, where Beterbiev is based.