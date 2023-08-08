Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Richard Riakporhe is also highly ranked with the WBO sanctioning body

British cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe has vacated his position as mandatory challenger to Jai Opetaia's IBF title.

Purse bids for the world title fight were due to take place on Tuesday.

Riakporhe, 33, said he had previously accepted two fight offers to contest the belt.

"I missed out on other opportunities, which has left me inactive. It is clear other parties were simply trying to disrupt my journey, which I won't let happen," Riakporhe said.

"I have chosen to go a different route and will be sharing news of another world title opportunity very soon."

Londoner Riakporhe last fought in January when he stopped Krzysztof Glowacki in four rounds in Manchester and was made mandatory challenger to Opetaia's belt in July.

Opetaia has been out of action since July 2022, partly due to a shoulder injury, but signed a co-promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom last month.

Riakporhe is aligned with Ben Shalom's Boxxer and a purse bid would have given both promoters the opportunity to bid to stage the fight.

Opetaia, 28, is unbeaten in 22 fights and won the IBF title in his last contest against Mairis Briedis.

Undefeated Riakporhe is ranked as number one contender with the WBO, a belt held by his British rival and former opponent Chris Billam-Smith.