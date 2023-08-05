Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dillian Whyte has returned "an adverse finding" from a doping test, causing his heavyweight rematch against Anthony Joshua on 12 August to be cancelled.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) informed promoters Matchroom and boxing authorities of the test result.

"In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted," said a Matchroom statement.

Joshua could still fight at London's O2 Arena if a new opponent can be found.

More to follow.