Dillian Whyte out of Anthony Joshua fight after adverse test
Dillian Whyte has returned "an adverse finding" from a doping test, causing his heavyweight rematch against Anthony Joshua on 12 August to be cancelled.
The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) informed promoters Matchroom and boxing authorities of the test result.
"In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled and a full investigation will be conducted," said a Matchroom statement.
Joshua could still fight at London's O2 Arena if a new opponent can be found.
The fight between Joshua and Whyte, a rematch of their 2015 bout, was announced a month ago.
Joshua, 33, knocked out 35-year-old Whyte in the seventh round of their heated British title fight eight years ago, which also took place at the O2, as he avenged a loss to his rival on the amateur circuit.
Olympic gold medallist Joshua went on to become a two-time world champion.
Whyte, who lost his only world title challenge to Tyson Fury in 2022, beat Joshua by decision as an amateur in 2009 to start what became a bitter rivalry.
Joshua gained revenge when the pair met again as professionals in December 2015, being rocked in the second round but recovering to force a stoppage in the seventh.
More to follow.