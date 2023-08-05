Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dillian Whyte has returned "an adverse finding" from a doping test, causing his heavyweight rematch against Anthony Joshua on 12 August to be cancelled.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) informed promoters Matchroom and boxing authorities of the test result.

"In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled and a full investigation will be conducted," said a Matchroom statement.

Joshua could still fight at London's O2 Arena if a new opponent can be found.

The fight between Joshua and Whyte, a rematch of their 2015 bout, was announced a month ago.

Joshua, 33, knocked out 35-year-old Whyte in the seventh round of their heated British title fight eight years ago, which also took place at the O2, as he avenged a loss to his rival on the amateur circuit.

Olympic gold medallist Joshua went on to become a two-time world champion.

Whyte, who lost his only world title challenge to Tyson Fury in 2022, beat Joshua by decision as an amateur in 2009 to start what became a bitter rivalry.

Joshua gained revenge when the pair met again as professionals in December 2015, being rocked in the second round but recovering to force a stoppage in the seventh.

More to follow.