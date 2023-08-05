Last updated on .From the section Boxing

McCrory is unbeaten in 18 professional fights since making his debut in June 2017

Belfast fighter Padraig McCrory secured a unanimous verdict over Steed Woodall in Friday's 10-round top-of-the-bill contest at Falls Park in Belfast.

The victory saw the IBO light-heavyweight champion clinch the WBA Continental title and remain undefeated in 18 professional fights.

The 35-year-old had his opponent down in the eighth round, which saw Woodall receive a standing count.

The judges scored the fight 96-93, 96-93, 98-92 in McCrory's favour.

Meanwhile Sean McComb defended his WBO European super-lightweight title with a gutsy win over Alejandro Moya.