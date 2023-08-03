Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ricky Hatton has become a boxing coach since retiring

Former world champion Ricky Hatton will lead a new team format boxing tournament called Box Off.

Box Off will see London, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds go head-to-head as teams in a knockout competition.

Hatton will be the team leader for his hometown Manchester and the first event is due to take place on 16 September in Telford.

"Ideas like this give people another chance at their big break and I love that thought," Hatton said.

The British Boxing Board of Control will back the pro tournament, which will mostly include novice boxers rather than seasoned professionals.

The Leeds captain is yet to be announced, but Grime star Jaykae, real name Janum Khan, will captain Birmingham and former Apprentice star Tom Skinner will oversee team London.

"I love Manchester and will not let the city's name not be associated with a loss," Hatton said.

"I was a carpet fitter to pay for my petrol and travel to training and events, and that kind of background makes you hungry as a fighter."

There will be several weight divisions, with men and women competing for each team.

Each event will see the teams pick up points, with a final showpiece to be announced later in the year.

Unlike most regional shows where a fighter's purse depends on their ticket sales, Box Off have committed to a signing on fee for each boxer and bonuses as they progress through the rounds or produce stoppages.