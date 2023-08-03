Last updated on .From the section Boxing

McCrory beat Diego Ramirez in his last fight in Belfast in May

Padraig McCrory says he "owes it to the people of Belfast" to put on a "big performance" in his headline Feile an Phobail bout at Falls Park on Friday.

McCrory faces England's Steed Woodall as he chases a world title fight.

The Belfast man is undefeated in 17 professional fights, most recently defeating Diego Ramirez on Michael Conlan's undercard in May.

"I'm expecting a big performance, I think I owe it to the people of Belfast", the 35-year-old told the BBC.

"They keep coming and they keep backing me. My last couple of performances haven't been great, I owe them a special night."

McCrory, who made his pro debut in 2017, has fought in Belfast on several occasions but Friday marks the first time he has topped a major bill in his home city.

However, having fought in front of big crowds at the SSE Arena and in Frankfurt, where he won the vacant IBO light-heavyweight belt last year, McCrory does not feel any added pressure.

"No, as I say it's my third event in Falls Park," said McCrory.

"I've been involved in big shows in the SSE, so everything has led to here and I think this is the right step in my path, in my career.

"There's a small bit of pressure there but I'm going to thrive on it."

McCrory would 'love' Ryder fight

McCrory moved up to light heavyweight to fight Germany's Leon Bun for the title he won in October, but says he would "love" to take on John Ryder as he looks to further establish himself in the super-middleweight division.

Ryder lost to Mexican star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May and McCrory views the British fighter as a viable opponent if he beats Woodall in front of his home fans.

"I only moved up to that weight [light heavyweight] to take the opportunity to fight for the world title, which I won.

"Now I'm moving back down and I'm gunning for the biggest names In the supper-middle weight division which is stacked.

"There's a chance there for me to get in with some of the biggest stars in the sport and make some good money."

McCrory is unbeaten in 17 professional fights since making his debut in June 2017

On Ryder, he said: "Yeah, John Ryder is a great fighter, he fought Canelo recently, he put on a great performance. It's a fight that I would love.

"He is probably about the same age as me as well, he's at the stage of the career now where he needs big wins so John Ryder, I'm number four with WBA. I would love to get a crack at the world title as well."

McCrory tops a card featuring several local fighters, including Belfast's Sean McComb, who defends his WBO European super lightweight title against Catalan fighter Alejandro Moya.

McComb, who like McCrory fought on Conlan undercards at Falls Park in 2019 and 2021, has won his last five fights since suffering his only pro loss to Welshman Gavin Gwynne in February 2021.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympian Kurt Walker continues his journey through the professional ranks against Honduran Jayro Fernando Duran in a featherweight contest, Belfast welterweight Lewis Crocker and Armagh middleweight Fearghus Quinn take on Greyvin Mendoza and Ramiro Blanco, both of Nicaragua.