Terence Crawford: 'Beautiful to watch' - Undisputed welterweight champion could be best of this era

By Coral BarryBBC Sport in Las Vegas

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Terence Crawford celebrates with Errol Spence Jr on the floor
Terence Crawford extended his undefeated record to 40 fights

"For all you guys who said I was too small, I was actually too strong."

It is a rare sight to see Terence Crawford so animated outside the ring.

While he often prefers a quiet confidence in normal life, he comes alive between the ropes and in the moments after his epic display against Errol Spence Jr he was brimming with joy.

The 35-year-old was, simply put, perfect against his most direct rival. Great fighters rise to the occasion in the big fights, but only a special one can make another elite boxer look so average.

"It was beautiful to watch," Barry Jones said on the 5 Live Boxing podcast.

"It was something special. We knew how great Crawford was, but against another great fighter you can't always show the greatness in you, you have to dig out.

"But he did - and he made a great fighter look very, very ordinary."

Special is a word often overused in boxing, but not in the case of Terence 'Bud' Crawford.

He faced - and took down - his greatest adversary. Like him, Spence was undefeated, a long-reigning champion and widely considered a pound-for-pound great.

And yet Crawford made success look so easy, knocking Spence down three times before the referee ended the punishment in the ninth round.

Spence, for all his talents, couldn't get near him and it was obvious to anyone watching that proving his worth meant a lot to Crawford.

"Each and every time I stepped up, I proved you all wrong...each time," he said.

"Write some great stories about Terence Crawford. Don't hate, don't say nothing negative, just give me my props.

"For all you guys who doubted me, this is the Terence Crawford era."

His team were just as elated. Posing for pictures after the news conference, Crawford handed the Ring magazine belt to his supporting crew to hold and beckoned to some of his children to join them.

The Omaha native and his entourage, which includes head coach Brian 'Bomac' McIntyre, are incredibly tight-knit. Crawford is far from the detached superstar and still lives in Omaha, Nebraska, where he grew up.

Some onlookers felt Crawford and Spence's preference to avoid trash talking and controversy in the build-up meant the event lacked stardust.

Indeed, with Las Vegas hosting major events like Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in recent years it felt as though Crawford v Spence might struggle to reach those same heights.

But Wilder and Fury's profile skyrocketed because of their first fight in 2018 that ended in a draw. Their rivalry and deliverance of an all-time wow moment in that opening encounter paved the way for superstardom and a trilogy of epic bouts.

With Eminem accompanying Crawford for his ring walk before a performance that will live long in the memory, fight night was truly when the magic happened. As it should be.

It was Crawford who was yielding the wand and he who will now reap the rewards.

Terence Crawford with his family in the ring
Crawford is the first male boxer to win undisputed titles in different weight classes

He certainly stakes a claim as the world's best fighter currently. But after 40 fights and 40 wins, 18 consecutive world title fights and the first male boxer to win undisputed titles in two weight classes, Crawford has a strong case for being the best fighter of his generation.

On the question of his legacy as an all-time pound-for-pound great, he said: "I'm up there.

"I always want to pay homage to the fighters who came before me. Without them there is no me."

Crawford was always himself before and after the fight. He has an edge, but respect remains paramount to his character. He gives it and expects to receive it.

He crossed paths with Spence at the news conference. In between their appearances, and when Crawford personally handed Spence back his WBC, IBF and WBA (Super) titles, he gave him a hug and one final word of encouragement.

The pair have been each other's constant shadows in their welterweight years.

"This is a fight that's been talked about for many years," Crawford added.

"When I walk in the store, everybody asking me, 'when you fighting Spence? When you fighting Spence? Dad, this dude say you're scared of Spence'.

Terence Crawford speaks to Errol Spence in the ring after their fight
Spence wants a rematch to happen at 154lbs

"Me always having to hear this guy's name, it's like a breath of fresh air that I get to breathe because we finally done it."

But is it finally over?

Spence has the option of a rematch, but wants to do it at 154lb as the 33-year-old says he has always struggled to make 147lb.

Crawford was open to the idea, saying he had considered a move up in weight before tackling Spence.

It is hard to imagine who might challenge him at welterweight.

Undefeated Americans Jaron Ennis, 26, and Vergil Ortiz Jr, 25, may be too green to give a true account of their best against Crawford.

Following Spence to light middleweight might suit Crawford. He has already achieved so much and it is not lost on the American just how long he has been competing at the highest level.

"In two months I'll be 36 years old. I've been boxing since I was seven years old," he reflected.

"I've been doing sports all my life. I've got to sit down with my team and talk about the future. I don't know."

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by Boban, today at 16:05

    It's actually nice to see a boxer fight his direct rivals

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 16:00

    There can be no doubt he’s the Greatest of this Era! Dodges absolutely no one and is respectful and humble, the likes of Fury could learn a lot from Crawford..

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 16:00

    Terence Crawford is a craftsman. He dissected Spence like a surgeon. The guy is calm, respectful and does his talking in the ring. Questions like , “who is the greatest” are pointless. Just enjoy the boxing and appreciate these great sportsmen.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:52

    So glad I woke up at 4am to watch this been waiting ages. A generational talent ATG (now cemented) made a world class boxer look distinctly average and after sussing him out in the first round brutally dismantled him. One of the best boxing displays I have ever seen. I’m still stunned by how one sided this was. Puts the likes of Khan and Brook defeats to these guys in perspective. Different level.

  • Comment posted by Donald Wheresyertroosers, today at 15:51

    The definitive answer to - Terence Crawford: 'Beautiful to watch' - Undisputed welterweight champion could be best of this era - is yes, Crawford is the authentic best of this era. He’s also arguably the smartest fighter since… err, the
    last chap.

  • Comment posted by Gripper Burke, today at 15:42

    I’d say Bud and the Monster are the best of the current generation. Comparison’s with other generations have to take in too many factors to be relevant. Things like diet, training methods, strength in depth of the division, amount of fights that modern day fighters have etc, etc.

  • Comment posted by mww, today at 15:37

    Crawford was imperious against one of the best in the world to take all the marbles. True class. If only Fury could actually step up and go for undisputed, rather than his 'game changing' circus event.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 15:35

    Fantastic technically gifted boxer. Shame his profile hasn't matched his ability.

  • Comment posted by tightbreeks, today at 15:25

    Ricky burns gave him more trouble. Didn't look like beating bud but the rickster was old and did well. I think honeghan was the last undisputed, before satellite TV I think the bbc showed the whole fight on grandstand!

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 15:22

    Crawford is up there with the 4 Kings.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 15:18

    Crawford is definitely a Master in the art of ring craft.
    Very special talent.

  • Comment posted by Estuary1971, today at 15:17

    The problem is...whenever something/anything is of American origin; they are always (wrongly) considered, the best, the greatest, legendary, iconic, world-class, and so on... with little respect for the rest of the world. I spent just over 7 years in the USA on a family project. If I had been asked pre-project, I would have given a positive response, however, post-project "steer clear."

    • Reply posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 15:33

      Its NOT Coming Home replied:
      What has this got to do with how great TC is?

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 15:14

    This great contest really went under the radar for all but the most ardent boxing fans. There’s something about a unification fight for the undisputed Welterweight title that reaches new heights. Who will forget Curry’s dramatic victory over McCrory in ‘85 or Leonard’s famous come from behind knockout against Hearns four years earlier?

  • Comment posted by David, today at 15:13

    A masterclass in true boxing.

  • Comment posted by Purple Broncos, today at 15:12

    A genuine great!!

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 15:04

    Great boxer,Great human being and a credit to boxing.Spence is and should go down in history as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

    • Reply posted by gooner7, today at 15:06

      gooner7 replied:
      Sorry meant Crawford

