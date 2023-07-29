Last updated on .From the section Boxing

By Coral Barry BBC Sport at the T-Mobile Arena

Errol Spence v Terence Crawford Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Date: Saturday, 29 July Coverage: Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app from 04:00 on Sunday, 30 July.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr made weight for their undisputed welterweight contest in front of a raucous crowd in Las Vegas on Friday.

Unified champion Spence was 10st 7lbs while WBO belt holder Crawford was slightly lighter by 3oz.

A final face-off passed without incident, with the rivals sharing a few words before a cordial handshake.

The winner will become the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

Crawford, 35, is aiming to become a two-weight undisputed champion, the first male fighter to do so in the four-belt era.

Despite temperatures soaring to 44C in the hours before the weigh-in, it didn't deter thousands of fans attending the ceremonial weigh-in at the T-Mobile Arena.

Boxing legends Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Roy Jones Jr were also in attendance.

It was difficult to tell which fighter attracted more fans, with each undefeated champion given a monster reception.

Crawford was the first to emerge, looking at ease as he played up to the crowd and rapped along to his entrance music, Mr Carter by Lil Wayne.

Crawford's allies tried to make themselves heard as Spence appeared, but 'The Truth' made much less of his entrance than his rival.

Despite both men having already weighed in, it didn't stop officials pretending to read the scales before yelling out the weights to the host to announce.

After a tension-filled news conference, there was no such fireworks during the final face-off.

Spence did say afterwards he told Crawford he needed to "thank him" for making the fight happen, seemingly a reaction to his rival calling him "kid" all week.

Like Spence, Crawford is undefeated

The WBA (Super), IBF and WBC champion is undefeated in 28 fights.

The fight has been five years in the making and anticipation is high that it could be an all-time classic.

Spence, 31, vowed to "break" Crawford down.

"I'm fundamentally sound. I think I've got more experience than him. I'm physically better than him. I just have more fortitude than him. I'm going to break him down," he told BBC Sport.

"This is a super fight, going to be super entertaining.

"I'm going to put on a great show, great performance. Hopefully not he's going to put on a great show, great performance. Show the world why I'm the best 147-pounder in the world."

Spence says it was down to him this fight got made

Crawford, who is looking for his 40th pro career win and ninth stoppage win in a row, believes the fans' insistence helped deliver this fight.

"Myself, and Errol knew the magnitude of this fight. And we both wanted this fight," he said.

"This is a big fight. The fans call for big fights that they want to see at a particular time.

"This is the right time for it to happen in my eyes."