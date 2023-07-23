Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Maxi Hughes beat former world champion Kid Galahad in his previous bout and was on a seven-fight winning streak

Britain's Maxi Hughes said he was "devastated" by the judges' decision as he was beaten on points by Australia's George Kambosos in Oklahoma.

The 33-year-old landed 98 punches to Kambosos' 90 in their IBF lightweight world title eliminator.

But the judges scored the fight 114-114, 117-111 and 115-113 in his rival's favour at FireLake Arena in Shawnee.

"Tonight, I came and I showed that I should have had my hand raised. I'm absolutely devastated," said Hughes.

"I used my footwork. I made him miss and pay. I landed the cleaner shots.

"I don't want to sound like a sore loser, and I will watch it and assess it, but everyone here now knows who Maxi Hughes is."

Yorkshire fighter Hughes caused Kambosos problems with his southpaw jab and opened up a cut above his right eye with a straight left in the fifth round.

Sydney's former undisputed world lightweight champion bounced back from consecutive losses against current belt holder Devin Haney to inflict a seventh defeat of Hughes' career.

"We won the fight by many rounds," said Kambosos. "That's no discredit to Maxi Hughes. He had a couple of good rounds. But a couple of good rounds don't win you the fight."