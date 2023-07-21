Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hughes (right) hopes a win against former champion Kambosos will lead to a world-title shot

Britain's Maxi Hughes says he has earned the right to headline in America as he prepares to face former world champion George Kambosos on Saturday.

Hughes, 33, will fight Australian Kambosos in an IBF lightweight world-title eliminator at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The Yorkshire fighter has won 26 fights with five losses and two draws.

"I've had my tough times in boxing and I've shown a lot of mental strength," he said at Thursday's news conference.

"I've come through that. I've earned my right to be on this stage as the main event."

Hughes, who beat former world champion Kid Galahad last September, is on seven-fight winning streak.

He added: "It's been one of my dreams to fight in the US. When you turn professional, you see all the big fights in America and you want to be a part of that."

Kambosos returns to the ring after consecutive losses to undisputed champion Devin Haney.

The Sydney fighter shocked the boxing world by beating Teofimo Lopez for the unified title in November 2021.

But he lost his belts in an undisputed challenge against American Haney in June 2022, and was again defeated on points in Melbourne in the rematch four months later.

"I feel very refreshed because I had three massive fights within 11 months," Kambosos said.

"Big fights take a toll. But I was able to step back, refresh my body, and continue my training."

Kambosos - who won 20 professional fights before losing to Haney - has the "utmost respect" for Hughes but plans to "take his head off".

He added: "That's what's going through my mind. I'm ready. I'm looking to absolutely destroy this man in my path."