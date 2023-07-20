Last updated on .From the section Boxing

John Conlan was an Ireland boxing coach at the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games

Irish Athletic Boxing Association coach John Conlan says he is co-operating with an investigation into allegations of misconduct against him.

Conlan is a coach on the IABA's High Performance Unit team and has twice travelled to the Olympic Games with Ireland.

"Our client is co-operating fully with an ongoing IABA investigation," said Conlan's solicitor.

"My client strenuously denies any allegation of misconduct.

Due to the ongoing investigation he cannot comment any further at this time."

The IABA said it "does not routinely comment on HR or employment matters" while the the Olympic Federation of Ireland stated that "as this is related to IABA, we are not in a position to comment".