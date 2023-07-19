Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British rivals Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr will face each other in a middleweight rematch on Saturday 2 September at Manchester's AO Arena.

Smith, 34, stopped Eubank Jr, 33, in four rounds in January, bringing an explosive end to a bitter build-up.

The rematch, originally scheduled for 1 July, was postponed after Smith suffered an injury in training.

"I'm fully healed up now, injury-free, and I'm looking forward to finishing Chris Eubank Jr's career," Smith said.

The Liverpool fighter, a former WBO light-middleweight champion, has won 33 fights, with three defeats and one draw.

Eubank Jr, who activated a rematch clause, has won 32 fights with three losses.

There were rumours circulating he was in advanced talks to fight Conor Benn next, but says the rematch with Smith will be his "day of revenge."

He added: "No more excuses, no more postponements. Smith can't run forever."

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom describes the rivalry as "one of the most heated in British boxing".

The first fight was overshadowed by controversy at a pre-fight news conference.

Eubank was the subject of homophobic taunts from Smith for much of the event and responded by taunting his opponent about his city of birth, Liverpool, and smearing his marriage.

Both fighters were subsequently found guilty of misconduct by the British Boxing Board of Control and fined for their behaviour.