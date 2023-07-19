Lee McGregor (right) will fight Mexican Erik Robles (left) for the vacant IBO super-bantamweight world title

Lee McGregor v Erik Robles - IBO super-bantamweight world title fight Venue: Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 21 July Coverage: Full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Lee McGregor is approaching the highest point of his six-year professional career - but the Scot has already won the biggest battle of his life after an 18-month spell that made him question whether he could go on with boxing.

The Edinburgh-born fighter goes toe-to-toe with Mexican Erik Robles for the vacant IBO super-bantamweight world title at Meadowbank on Friday. A homecoming fight, his first in his birth city since his debut bout in 2017.

But the headline event - "a dream come true" for McGregor - comes following a troubling time in and away from the sport.

After becoming British, Commonwealth and European champion with just 10 fights to his name, only two bouts have come in the past two years due to family issues, injuries and Covid-enforced postponements.

While valuable time with daughter Madison-Blue has been sacrificed, there have also been financial worries, but Friday presents a "life-changing" opportunity for the 26-year-old.

"Nobody will understand what I've had to go through physically and mentally," McGregor tells BBC Scotland.

"I've had a real hard time. Words can't explain. The things I've had to come through, there's nothing that'll be tougher.

"Just 10 weeks ago I didn't know what was happening in my career. I was travelling down to London to train, spending money on flights and accommodation, hoping there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

"But there's no point dwelling on it now. I've waited a long time for this. Fighting is the easy part. These are the nights I dreamed about as a kid. I'm doing it for my daughter. The belt is coming home for her."

'This is my chance to inspire new generation'

McGregor - unbeaten in 13 bouts with 12 wins and a draw - needs no reminding of how significant a victory would be for both him and the nation.

With close friend Josh Taylor, an inspirational figure in McGregor's career, losing his WBO light-welterweight crown to Teofimo Lopez last month, Scotland no longer has a world title holder.

"I've had the best nights of my life off the back of Josh," McGregor adds. "Now this is my opportunity to do the same for younger fighters coming through, just like Josh did for me.

"It'll take something special to beat me. I can't see it happening. I've been through far too much to not come out victorious. It'll be an emotional night. It's given me focus and drive."

The fans at Meadowbank will almost all be in favour of McGregor, but for the Scot to claim the belt he will have to overcome an opponent with no fear of fighting in front of a hostile crowd.

Robles travels to Edinburgh with a record of 13 wins and one loss from 14 bouts and the 23-year-old is convinced his number of victories will be nudged up by the time he leaves Scotland.

"I don't feel any pressure at all," Robles said. "Mexicans bring war everywhere they go. This time will be the same. I've come to win and I'll do that on Friday."