Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Brandon Scott says his outfits helped catch the eye of Eddie Hearn

Welsh featherweight Brandon Scott says he "is going to be the best in the world" after taking up boxing because he was bullied for being overweight.

Teenager Scott has won each of his five professional fights and was signed by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing earlier this year.

He has also made headlines thanks to his liking for fancy dress and somersaults into the ring.

"I've always loved to stand out," said 19-year-old Scott.

"Since I was younger I've always been different. I've always loved to be the centre of the attention."

Scott was in the spotlight when he appeared on the undercard of fellow Welshman Joe Cordina's world title fight Shavkat Rakhimov in Cardiff in April.

"I knew I had to grab Eddie Hearn's attention so me and my family just thought we've got to go for goal here," Scott told BBC Radio Wales' Friday Night Sport.

"So for the open workout we came to the conclusion that I would flip over the rope, do a backflip and start breakdancing in front of a whole crowd of people.

"I'll never forget, when I flipped over the rope the whole room just went 'woah'.

"I was [dressed as] Superman at the weigh-in. I was like kind of a sexy Superman, then for the fight I was Karate Kid, but all of those things paid off in the end because now I'm signed with Matchroom.

"Now I'm doing all of these silly things, or just being me and not holding anything back, people are seeing me as a joker, which is fine.

"I'm looking forward to now showing that I can fight better than I can entertain."

Scott, from Swansea, says he was "extremely obese" when aged 12, while he was also diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome as a child.

As a result, he says, "people were chipping away" at him both inside and outside school.

"I never got beaten ,but verbal bullying I feel is just as bad," he added.

"I decided to start boxing and do something about it and lose weight. I had no real intention of fighting because I remember I used to get scared to take my top off.

"Then, from when I had my first fight, it became an obsession for me."

Brandon Scott celebrates with some breakdancing after beating Reynaldo Cajina at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena in April

These days, Scott says, boxing is "a lifestyle".

"I don't cheat in boxing, I don't cheat in my diet, I've never once been to a house party, I don't drink alcohol," he said.

Scott is trained by former WBA light-welterweight champion Gavin Rees.

His next fight is yet to be announced, but is expected to be on the undercard when Cordina defends the title he won three months ago, which could happen at the end of September.

Scott is convinced he will follow Cordina by becoming a Welsh world champion - with the help of Rees.

"I've got a trainer who was a world champion, won every belt there was to win and he openly tells anyone he knows I'm going to win the belts that he's won," Scott said.

"So I just need to wait to prove [it to] people.

"I truly think I'm on a road that can end in one way. I'm going to be the best in the world at some point in my life."