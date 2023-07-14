Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Kelly was quickly marked out for stardom by Matchroom and Eddie Hearn

Once destined for stardom, Josh Kelly was earmarked as the next big thing in British boxing.

In 2017, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn had huge plans for Kelly, branding the North East fighter as the "complete package".

He did so with reason.

Sunderland born Kelly competed at the 2016 Olympics and arrived in the professional ranks a year later, with big expectations following an impressive amateur career.

Nicknamed 'The Pretty Boy', he had the good looks to go with the silky skills inside the boxing ring.

The future was bright for Kelly, until it wasn't. A strong start in the professional game was wiped out by a loss to Russia's David Avanesyan in February 2021.

Kelly was emphatically stopped in the sixth round in just his 12th fight.

"Leading up to the fight, I was in a dark place," Kelly told BBC Sport. "I was never going to get through the 12 rounds."

The defeat derailed the Kelly hype train, and knocked him off the fast route the top. But it was the boxer's mental health that was suffering. He was struggling to deal with the pressures of being a young star with so much expectation on his shoulders.

Kelly took time away from the sport in order to recover and rebuild.

"I had to take some time and do some soul searching, the main thing was being open to help," Kelly said.

Despite only being 29, Kelly has been a familiar name in British boxing for several years.

He fought at a sold-out Principality Stadium, a sold-out Manchester Arena and a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York in his first ten fights as a pro.

"I got pushed in there quick and early. I wasn't as mature, but it's made me the person I am," Kelly said.

"Subconsciously the pressure might have been getting to me and it all came at once."

'People wrote me off'

Kelly has three wins in three since suffering a shock first career defeat in 2021

The defeat to Avanesyan marked the end of Kelly's days at welterweight.

After spending 16 months out of action, Kelly returned to the squared circle as a light-middleweight and had a successful 2022 securing three wins in as many fights - which included an eye-catching performance over British rival Troy Williamson in December.

He also switched promotes and left Matchroom to join forces with Wasserman Boxing instead.

"People were writing me off, but I know what I'm doing in the gym," he added. "I believe in myself and I feel so strong at this weight. I'm growing into a man.

Kelly feels he is in a better place and is looking to the future. He wants to challenge for domestic and world titles.

"I brought people into the team and my head is now sorted," Kelly said.

"I've been flying ever since. I'm in such a good place, it's just natural. Everything is sound. There's been a change in the mindset."

The Englishman will look to continue his momentum with a win over Gabriel Alberto Corzo in Newcastle this Saturday.

Kelly is a strong favourite to win but says he will not underestimate Corza, who is unbeaten having won all 18 of his professional fights.

"He's a decent kid. He's game," said Kelly.

"People who haven't lost, are unbeaten for a reason. You have to break them because they've never lost. But it's not about him, it's all about me.

"My plan this year is to keep winning and then comes the big fights. Whether that's domestically or world level, I want them all."